NEXON : Notice on the Completion of Payment and the Status of Applications for the Issuance of New Shares by Third Party Allotment
09/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT
October 1, 2019
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen Mahoney, Representative Director,
Chief Executive Officer and President
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Notice on the Completion of Payment and the Status of Applications
for the Issuance of New Shares by Third Party Allotment
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") announced today the completion of the payment procedures for the issuance of new shares (the "New Shares (1)") based on "Issuance of new shares by third party allotment (1)" and the status of applications for the issuance of new shares (the "New Shares (2)") based on "Issuance of new shares by third party allotment (2)," which were resolved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2019. The details are as follows.
Furthermore, due to the acquisition of the shares of Embark Studios AB ("Embark Studios") as property contributed in kind for the issuance of the New Shares (1), Nexon Group's investment ratio in Embark Studios is now about 73.0%.
1. Completion of the payment procedures for the issuance of the New Shares (1)
With regards to the issuance of the New Shares (1), payment procedures have been completed by the due date, as below:
(1)
Class of stock and number of
Common stock 1,399,896 shares
new shares
(2)
Payment amount
1 yen per share
(3)
Total payment amount
1,399,896 yen
The offering of the New Shares (1) was performed by means of
in-kind contribution with 45,003,500 shares of common stock of
Embark Studios as consideration, and no cash payment was
made.
(4)
Amount of capital increase
1,092,774,987 yen (780.61 yen per share)
(5)
Amount of increase in capital
1,092,774,987 yen (780.61 yen per share)
reserve
(6)
Offering or allotment method
By means of third party allotment
(7)
Payment period
From Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Monday, September
30, 2019
(8)
Allottees and number of shares
The New Shares (1) shall be allotted to 6 shareholders (other
allotted
than Nexon and its subsidiaries) of Embark Studios in proportion
to their shareholding ratio. (The allottees are all board members
or employees of Embark Studios. See
shares allotted> below.)
(Notes) 1. "Payment amount" and "Total payment amount" are shown based on the payment amount pursuant to Article 199, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Companies Act.
2. "Amount of capital increase" and "Amount of increase in capital reserve" are shown pursuant to Article 445, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Accounting of Companies, as well as other applicable accounting standard.
1
Allottee
Number of shares allotted
Patrick Söderlund
1,143,250 shares
Johan Andersson
93,326 shares
Jenny Huldschiner
46,663 shares
Stefan Strandberg
46,663 shares
Robert Runesson
34,997 shares
Magnus Nordin
34,997 shares
Total number of shares
1,399,896 shares
Total number of shares outstanding before the
898,198,664 shares
(Amount of capital before the issuance:
issuance of the New Shares (1)
15,971,240,978 yen)
1,399,896 shares
Number of the New Shares (1) issued
(Amount of capital increase due to the issuance:
1,092,774,987 yen)
Total number of shares outstanding after the
899,598,560 shares
(Amount of capital after the issuance:
issuance of the New Shares (1)
17,064,015,965 yen)
(Note) "Total number of shares outstanding before the issuance of the New Shares (1)" shows the total number of shares outstanding and the amount of capital as of September 29, 2019.
2. Status of applications for the issuance of the New Shares (2)
The scheduled allottees of the New Shares (2) are 54 employees of Embark Studios who hold its qualified employee stock options (which shall mean the rights to acquire shares of Embark Studios) previously granted by Embark Studios.
During the application period, from Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Monday, September 30, 2019, applications were received from 53 employees of Embark Studios. The New Shares (2) will not be allotted to a scheduled allottee (maximum number of shares scheduled to be allotted: 1,881 shares), who did not make an application and thereby forfeited the right to subscribe. Therefore, the maximum number of shares to be issued as the New Shares (2) shall be 509,971 shares.