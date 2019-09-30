NEXON : Notice on the Completion of Payment and the Status of Applications for the Issuance of New Shares by Third Party Allotment

October 1, 2019 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice on the Completion of Payment and the Status of Applications

for the Issuance of New Shares by Third Party Allotment

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") announced today the completion of the payment procedures for the issuance of new shares (the "New Shares (1)") based on "Issuance of new shares by third party allotment (1)" and the status of applications for the issuance of new shares (the "New Shares (2)") based on "Issuance of new shares by third party allotment (2)," which were resolved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2019. The details are as follows.

Furthermore, due to the acquisition of the shares of Embark Studios AB ("Embark Studios") as property contributed in kind for the issuance of the New Shares (1), Nexon Group's investment ratio in Embark Studios is now about 73.0%.

1. Completion of the payment procedures for the issuance of the New Shares (1)

With regards to the issuance of the New Shares (1), payment procedures have been completed by the due date, as below:

(1) Class of stock and number of Common stock 1,399,896 shares new shares (2) Payment amount 1 yen per share (3) Total payment amount 1,399,896 yen The offering of the New Shares (1) was performed by means of in-kind contribution with 45,003,500 shares of common stock of Embark Studios as consideration, and no cash payment was made. (4) Amount of capital increase 1,092,774,987 yen (780.61 yen per share) (5) Amount of increase in capital 1,092,774,987 yen (780.61 yen per share) reserve (6) Offering or allotment method By means of third party allotment (7) Payment period From Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to Monday, September 30, 2019 (8) Allottees and number of shares The New Shares (1) shall be allotted to 6 shareholders (other allotted than Nexon and its subsidiaries) of Embark Studios in proportion to their shareholding ratio. (The allottees are all board members or employees of Embark Studios. See shares allotted> below.)

(Notes) 1. "Payment amount" and "Total payment amount" are shown based on the payment amount pursuant to Article 199, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Companies Act.

2. "Amount of capital increase" and "Amount of increase in capital reserve" are shown pursuant to Article 445, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Ordinance on Accounting of Companies, as well as other applicable accounting standard.

1