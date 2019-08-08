NEXON : Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy

August 8, 2019 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy

TOKYO - August 8, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved of the formulation of a share buyback policy as follows:

Share buyback policy

Nexon is aware that shareholder returns is a significant managerial issue and we intend to conduct shareholder returns through various means based on careful examination and comprehensive consideration of factors such as the state of our shareholders' equity, financial condition, business performance and business outlook going forward.

At this time, we have formulated a policy to conduct share buybacks in the six-month period beginning August 9, 2019, for which the total acquisition amount would be a maximum of JPY 30.0 billion.

The execution of a specific share buyback shall be separately resolved by Nexon's Board of Directors under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as replaced and applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act. Further disclosure will be made at that time.

The board approval given today was for the share buyback policy. The execution of a specific share buyback is subject to change depending on such factors as the state of our shareholders' equity, financial condition, business performance and business outlook going forward.