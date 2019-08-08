Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co Ltd    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEXON : Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:30am EDT

August 8, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer

and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy

TOKYO - August 8, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved of the formulation of a share buyback policy as follows:

Share buyback policy

Nexon is aware that shareholder returns is a significant managerial issue and we intend to conduct shareholder returns through various means based on careful examination and comprehensive consideration of factors such as the state of our shareholders' equity, financial condition, business performance and business outlook going forward.

At this time, we have formulated a policy to conduct share buybacks in the six-month period beginning August 9, 2019, for which the total acquisition amount would be a maximum of JPY 30.0 billion.

The execution of a specific share buyback shall be separately resolved by Nexon's Board of Directors under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as replaced and applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act. Further disclosure will be made at that time.

The board approval given today was for the share buyback policy. The execution of a specific share buyback is subject to change depending on such factors as the state of our shareholders' equity, financial condition, business performance and business outlook going forward.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO LTD
08/08NEXON : Notice on the Formulation of a Share Buyback Policy
PU
08/08NEXON : Notice Regarding No Dividends of Surplus (Interim Dividends)
PU
08/08NEXON : Announcement Regarding Differences Between Second Quarter Outlook and Ac..
PU
08/08NEXON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
08/08NEXON : Q2 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
08/05NEXON : to Fully Acquire Stockholm-Based Embark Studios
PU
08/05NEXON : Notice of Calling of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders a..
PU
08/05NEXON : Notice of Offerings of New Shares and Stock Acquisition Rights by Allotm..
PU
07/19SOFTBANK : raises $270 million via Seoul unit for early-stage investments
RE
07/17MAPLERS REJOICE! NEW PARTY QUEST ADD : Squadron of Heroes Update
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 105 B
Net income 2019 101 B
Finance 2019 281 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 127 B
Chart NEXON CO LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 842,50  JPY
Last Close Price 1 257,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD-9.11%10 685
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD3.20%37 787
NCSOFT CORP--.--%8 873
ZYNGA INC54.96%5 800
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%4 159
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%1 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group