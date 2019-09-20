NEXON : Notice on the Resignation of a Director

September 20, 2019 Name of Company: NEXON Co., Ltd. Representative: Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer and President (Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section) Contact: Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer Telephone: 03-6629-5318

Notice on the Resignation of a Director

TOKYO - September 20, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the resignation of one of its directors (board members).

Resigning director Jiwon Park, Director Date of resignation September 20, 2019 Reason for the resignation Due to personal reasons Other

Nexon's Board of Directors satisfies the minimum number of directors stipulated in laws, regulations and our Articles of Incorporation even after the resignation of this director.

This director is also resigning from his position as Nexon's Chief Operating Officer as of September 20, 2019, as well as from his director positions at our consolidated subsidiaries, i.e. NEXON Korea Corporation, NEXON US Holding Inc., Embark Studios AB, and Pixelberry Studios.