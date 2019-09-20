Log in
NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
NEXON : Notice on the Resignation of a Director

09/20/2019 | 02:19am EDT

September 20, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer

and President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Koji Abe, Chief Administrative Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Notice on the Resignation of a Director

TOKYO - September 20, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the resignation of one of its directors (board members).

  1. Resigning director Jiwon Park, Director
  2. Date of resignation September 20, 2019
  3. Reason for the resignation Due to personal reasons
  4. Other

Nexon's Board of Directors satisfies the minimum number of directors stipulated in laws, regulations and our Articles of Incorporation even after the resignation of this director.

This director is also resigning from his position as Nexon's Chief Operating Officer as of September 20, 2019, as well as from his director positions at our consolidated subsidiaries, i.e. NEXON Korea Corporation, NEXON US Holding Inc., Embark Studios AB, and Pixelberry Studios.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 06:16:05 UTC
