NEXON : Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
Q2 2019
Aug 8, 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd.
|
Owen Mahoney
|
Shiro Uemura
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Record Q2 Revenues
Strong Double-Digit YoY Growth in Key Territories
Solid Performance of Major Franchises Continue to Drive Strength
1
As-reported revenues up 13%. Constant currency1 revenues up 20% year-over-year - both PC2 and mobile business grew year-over- year.
2
China Dungeon&Fighter: Celebrated 11th anniversary. Q2 local-currency basis gross revenue was slightly lower than the high base set in Q2 2018.
3
Korea MapleStory marked another milestone for both PC and mobile growing double-digit or more for their sixth consecutive quarter. PC revenue grew 15% year-over-year on top of 61% growth in Q2 2018.
4
FIFA ONLINE 43 combined PC
and mobile revenues increased significantly year- over-year, exceeding the level of the original FIFA Online 33 in Q2 2017 prior to the service transition.
5
KartRider
-
Korea KartRider: Q2 revenue doubled year-over-year.
-
China KartRider Rush Plus: The mobile version of KartRider showed strength after a major update in early July with more PC-equivalent experience.
6
Q2 again demonstrated Nexon's thesis that good live operations can make games grow over the long time frames while they may fluctuate in the short term - enables us to feed investments into a new generation of growth.
1 Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure used to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Constant-currency basis amounts are calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable period in the prior year and applied to the current period. As an example, we calculate royalty revenues from China Dungeon&Fighter by applying the same CNY/USD, USD/KRW and KRW/JPY exchange rates from last year's same fiscal quarter
-
PC revenues include other revenues besides PC online games and mobile games.
-
Official titles are EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3, EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 M,
|
EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4, and EA SPORTS™ FIFA ONLINE 4M.
|
Power of Nexon's Major Franchises
Best-in-class Live Game Operations and Mobile Extension Drive Strength
|
Solid performance demonstrates
|
Both PC and mobile in Korea grew
|
Combined PC and mobile revenues
|
PC revenue doubled YoY in Korea.
|
strength in live game operations.
|
double-digit and/or triple-digit for
|
exceeded the scale of the original
|
Strong mobile performance in
|
Mobile preparation is under way.
|
their 6th consecutive quarter.
|
FIFA Online 31 in Q2 2017.
|
China driven by a major update.
|
1 Official titles are EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 (PC) and EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 M (mobile).
|
Nexon to Fully Acquire Embark Studios
Embark, Led by Proven Industry Leader Patrick Söderlund to Become Central to Nexon's Western Development Strategy
-
Brought Embark into the Nexon family:
-
-
On July 1, acquired an additional 32.8% of the outstanding shares and increased total shares to 66.1%; made Embark a consolidated subsidiary
-
Announced the plan to acquire an additional 6.9% stake as well as the option to fully purchase Embark's remaining shares through Nexon stock over a five-year period.
-
The additional transaction is expected to be ratified at the Nexon extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled in September.
-
Brings Nexon one of the world's most successful game development teams comprised of talent responsible for globally successful franchises
-
Tightly integrates Nexon's expertise in live operations and Embark's capability of creating hit games which resonate globally to live on for years
Embark founders
