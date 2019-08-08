Log in
NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
NEXON : Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

08/08/2019

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

Q2 2019

Aug 8, 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd.

Owen Mahoney

Shiro Uemura

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

CEO Highlights

© 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 2

Record Q2 Revenues

Strong Double-Digit YoY Growth in Key Territories

Solid Performance of Major Franchises Continue to Drive Strength

1

As-reported revenues up 13%. Constant currency1 revenues up 20% year-over-year - both PC2 and mobile business grew year-over- year.

2

China Dungeon&Fighter: Celebrated 11th anniversary. Q2 local-currency basis gross revenue was slightly lower than the high base set in Q2 2018.

3

Korea MapleStory marked another milestone for both PC and mobile growing double-digit or more for their sixth consecutive quarter. PC revenue grew 15% year-over-year on top of 61% growth in Q2 2018.

4

FIFA ONLINE 43 combined PC

and mobile revenues increased significantly year- over-year, exceeding the level of the original FIFA Online 33 in Q2 2017 prior to the service transition.

5

KartRider

  • Korea KartRider: Q2 revenue doubled year-over-year.
  • China KartRider Rush Plus: The mobile version of KartRider showed strength after a major update in early July with more PC-equivalent experience.

6

Q2 again demonstrated Nexon's thesis that good live operations can make games grow over the long time frames while they may fluctuate in the short term - enables us to feed investments into a new generation of growth.

1 Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure used to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Constant-currency basis amounts are calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable period in the prior year and applied to the current period. As an example, we calculate royalty revenues from China Dungeon&Fighter by applying the same CNY/USD, USD/KRW and KRW/JPY exchange rates from last year's same fiscal quarter

  1. PC revenues include other revenues besides PC online games and mobile games.
  2. Official titles are EA SPORTS FIFA Online 3, EA SPORTS FIFA Online 3 M,

EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4M.

© 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 3

Power of Nexon's Major Franchises

Best-in-class Live Game Operations and Mobile Extension Drive Strength

Solid performance demonstrates

Both PC and mobile in Korea grew

Combined PC and mobile revenues

PC revenue doubled YoY in Korea.

strength in live game operations.

double-digit and/or triple-digit for

exceeded the scale of the original

Strong mobile performance in

Mobile preparation is under way.

their 6th consecutive quarter.

FIFA Online 31 in Q2 2017.

China driven by a major update.

1 Official titles are EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 (PC) and EA SPORTS™ FIFA Online 3 M (mobile).

© 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 4

Nexon to Fully Acquire Embark Studios

Embark, Led by Proven Industry Leader Patrick Söderlund to Become Central to Nexon's Western Development Strategy

  • Brought Embark into the Nexon family:
    • On July 1, acquired an additional 32.8% of the outstanding shares and increased total shares to 66.1%; made Embark a consolidated subsidiary
    • Announced the plan to acquire an additional 6.9% stake as well as the option to fully purchase Embark's remaining shares through Nexon stock over a five-year period.
    • The additional transaction is expected to be ratified at the Nexon extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled in September.
  • Brings Nexon one of the world's most successful game development teams comprised of talent responsible for globally successful franchises
  • Tightly integrates Nexon's expertise in live operations and Embark's capability of creating hit games which resonate globally to live on for years

Embark founders

© 2019 Embark Studios AB. All Rights Reserved.

© 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 06:29:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 105 B
Net income 2019 101 B
Finance 2019 281 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 1 127 B
Consensus
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
