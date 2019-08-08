NEXON : Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

1 Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure used to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Constant-currency basis amounts are calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable period in the prior year and applied to the current period. As an example, we calculate royalty revenues from China Dungeon&Fighter by applying the same CNY/USD, USD/KRW and KRW/JPY exchange rates from last year's same fiscal quarter