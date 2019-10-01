|
NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
10/01/2019 | 03:33am EDT
|
|
|
|
October 1, 2019
|
Name of Company:
|
NEXON Co., Ltd.
|
|
Representative:
|
Owen
|
Mahoney,
|
Representative
|
|
Director, Chief Executive Officer and
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
|
Contact:
|
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
|
|
and Chief Financial Officer
|
Telephone:
|
03-6629-5318
|
Status Report of Share Buyback Program
(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:
|
1.
|
Acquisition period:
|
September 10, 2019 to September 30, 2019
|
|
|
(delivery basis)
|
2.
|
Class of stock:
|
Common shares of Nexon
|
3.
|
Total number of shares acquired:
|
2,406,000 shares
|
4.
|
Total amount:
|
JPY 3,468,824,500
|
5.
|
Acquisition method:
|
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting convened on September 9, 2019:
|
(1)
|
Class of stock:
|
Common shares of Nexon
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares to be
|
32,000,000 shares (at maximum)
|
|
acquired:
|
(3.6% of the total number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
excluding treasury shares)
|
(3)
|
Total acquisition cost:
|
JPY 30 billion (at maximum)
|
(4)
|
Acquisition period:
|
September 10, 2019 to February 7, 2020
|
(5)
|
Acquisition method:
|
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to September 30, 2019 (delivery basis):
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares acquired:
|
2,406,000 shares
|
(2)
|
Total amount:
|
JPY 3,468,824,500
|
