NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report  
NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

0
10/01/2019 | 03:33am EDT

October 1, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Status Report of Share Buyback Program

(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

September 10, 2019 to September 30, 2019

(delivery basis)

2.

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

2,406,000 shares

4.

Total amount:

JPY 3,468,824,500

5.

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting convened on September 9, 2019:

(1)

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

(2)

Total number of shares to be

32,000,000 shares (at maximum)

acquired:

(3.6% of the total number of shares outstanding

excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

JPY 30 billion (at maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

September 10, 2019 to February 7, 2020

(5)

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to September 30, 2019 (delivery basis):

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

2,406,000 shares

(2)

Total amount:

JPY 3,468,824,500

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:32:03 UTC
