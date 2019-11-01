Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co., Ltd.    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO., LTD.

(3659)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:32am EDT

November 1, 2019

Name of Company:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Owen

Mahoney,

Representative

Director, Chief Executive Officer and

President

(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shiro Uemura, Representative Director

and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone:

03-6629-5318

Status Report of Share Buyback Program

(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:

1.

Acquisition period:

October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019

(delivery basis)

2.

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

3.

Total number of shares acquired:

3,041,700 shares

4.

Total amount:

JPY 4,031,072,600

5.

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting convened on September 9, 2019:

(1)

Class of stock:

Common shares of Nexon

(2)

Total number of shares to be

32,000,000 shares (at maximum)

acquired:

(3.6% of the total number of shares outstanding

excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total acquisition cost:

JPY 30 billion (at maximum)

(4)

Acquisition period:

September 10, 2019 to February 7, 2020

(5)

Acquisition method:

Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to October 31, 2019 (delivery basis)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

5,447,700 shares

(2)

Total amount:

JPY 7,499,897,100

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO., LTD.
02:32aNEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipu..
PU
10/24NEXON : Notice of Absorption-Type Company Split Between Consolidated Subsidiarie..
PU
10/07NEXON : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7 2019
PU
10/01NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipu..
PU
10/01NEXON : Notice on the Completion of Payment and the Status of Applications for t..
PU
09/25NEXON : Notice on the Outcome of Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
09/20NEXON : Notice on the Resignation of a Director
PU
09/09NEXON : Makes Strategic Investment in Wonder Holdings
PU
09/09NEXON : Notice of Share Buyback Program
PU
09/09NEXON : Notice on Dividend of Surplus from Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 255 B
EBIT 2019 98 060 M
Net income 2019 96 127 M
Finance 2019 447 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 1 127 B
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 715,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 255,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Dohwa Li Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO., LTD.-9.26%10 429
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD20.31%42 854
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 156
ZYNGA INC.58.02%5 848
WUHU SANQI INTRCTV ENT NTWK TCH GRP COLD--.--%5 118
PEARLABYSS CORP--.--%2 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group