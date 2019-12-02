NEXON : Status Report of Share Buyback Program (Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
December 2, 2019
Name of Company:
NEXON Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Owen
Mahoney,
Representative
Director, Chief Executive Officer and
President
(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Contact:
Shiro Uemura, Representative Director
and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:
03-6629-5318
Status Report of Share Buyback Program
(Share buyback based on the stipulation of the Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165(2) of the Companies Act)
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) today announced the status of its share buyback program, implemented pursuant to Article 156 and Article 165(3) of the Companies Act of Japan, as follows:
1.
Acquisition period:
November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019
(delivery basis)
2.
Class of stock:
Common shares of Nexon
3.
Total number of shares acquired:
7,935,400 shares
4.
Total amount:
JPY 11,256,100,200
5.
Acquisition method:
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting convened on September 9, 2019:
(1)
Class of stock:
Common shares of Nexon
(2)
Total number of shares to be
32,000,000 shares (at maximum)
acquired:
(3.6% of the total number of shares outstanding
excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total acquisition cost:
JPY 30 billion (at maximum)
(4)
Acquisition period:
September 10, 2019 to February 7, 2020
(5)
Acquisition method:
Purchase at market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Aggregate amount of Nexon shares repurchased from the date of the board resolution above to November 30, 2019 (delivery basis)
(1)
Total number of shares acquired:
13,383,100 shares
(2)
Total amount:
JPY 18,755,997,300
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 06:17:05 UTC
Latest news on NEXON CO., LTD.
Sales 2019
250 B
EBIT 2019
95 487 M
Net income 2019
98 937 M
Finance 2019
477 B
Yield 2019
0,07%
P/E ratio 2019
13,2x
P/E ratio 2020
14,9x
EV / Sales2019
3,44x
EV / Sales2020
2,89x
Capitalization
1 337 B
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
1 698,33 JPY
Last Close Price
1 493,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
34,0%
Spread / Average Target
13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,23%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.