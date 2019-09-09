Nexon : Makes Strategic Investment in Wonder Holdings

September 9, 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Nexon Korea Acquires Stake in Wonder Holdings; Enters into Strategic Partnership

TOKYO - September 9, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation ("Nexon Korea") will make a strategic investment in Wonder Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Wonder Holdings").

Founded by Min Hur in 2009, Wonder Holdings is a holding company that owns game development studios Wonder People Co., Ltd. ("Wonder People") and A Storm, Inc. ("A Storm"), as well as e- commerce platform WEMAKEPRICE, Inc. ("WEMAKEPRICE").

Nexon Korea will support the game development and live operations of Wonder People and A Storm; Min Hur will participate in Nexon's game development in Korea as an external advisor. The strategic investment will promote growth for both Nexon Korea and Wonder Holdings.

Min Hur founded Nexon's consolidated subsidiary NEOPLE INC. in 2001 and was engaged in the development of the global hit Dungeon&Fighter. After selling NEOPLE to Nexon, he then built the foundation of an e-commerce market in Korea by establishing WEMAKEPRICE. He has also led game development at A Storm and Wonder People as an executive producer and contributed to their game development.

"Wonder Holdings has delivered solid results by continuously challenging in a wide variety of new areas, including games and e-commerce, which aligns with Nexon's vision," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of NEXON Korea. "I'm very excited to see the synergy generated through the strategic partnership. Min Hur's deep passion and insights for games business will promote further growth for Nexon's business."

