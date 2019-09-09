Nexon : Makes Strategic Investment in Wonder Holdings

Log in
09/09/2019 | 03:52am EDT

September 9, 2019 NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Nexon Group Makes Strategic Investment in Wonder Holdings

Nexon Korea Acquires Stake in Wonder Holdings; Enters into Strategic Partnership

TOKYO - September 9, 2019 - NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that its consolidated subsidiary NEXON Korea Corporation ("Nexon Korea") will make a strategic investment in Wonder Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Wonder Holdings").

Founded by Min Hur in 2009, Wonder Holdings is a holding company that owns game development studios Wonder People Co., Ltd. ("Wonder People") and A Storm, Inc. ("A Storm"), as well as e- commerce platform WEMAKEPRICE, Inc. ("WEMAKEPRICE").

Nexon Korea will support the game development and live operations of Wonder People and A Storm; Min Hur will participate in Nexon's game development in Korea as an external advisor. The strategic investment will promote growth for both Nexon Korea and Wonder Holdings.

Min Hur founded Nexon's consolidated subsidiary NEOPLE INC. in 2001 and was engaged in the development of the global hit Dungeon&Fighter. After selling NEOPLE to Nexon, he then built the foundation of an e-commerce market in Korea by establishing WEMAKEPRICE. He has also led game development at A Storm and Wonder People as an executive producer and contributed to their game development.

"Wonder Holdings has delivered solid results by continuously challenging in a wide variety of new areas, including games and e-commerce, which aligns with Nexon's vision," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of NEXON Korea. "I'm very excited to see the synergy generated through the strategic partnership. Min Hur's deep passion and insights for games business will promote further growth for Nexon's business."

1

About Wonder Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wonder Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Wonder Holdings") is a holding company founded in 2009 by its CEO Min Hur. Its subsidiaries include game development studios Wonder People and A Storm, as well as e- commerce platform WEMAKEPRICE. Wonder People and A Storm develop high-quality PC and mobile games for the global market. Founded in 2010, WEMAKEPRICE is Korea's leading e- commerce platform and its transaction amounts show high annual growth rates.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. Nexon currently has more than 60 live games in various genres operated across more than 190 countries. Major game titles include MapleStory, DungeonFighter , MapleStory M and AxE.

Contact Information

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate PR

CorporatePR.Team@nexon.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:51:06 UTC
