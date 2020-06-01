Log in
Nexon shares hit record high after strong start for Nintendo karting rival

06/01/2020 | 11:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Nexon are seen at its main office building in Seoul

By Sam Nussey

Nexon Co Ltd's shares hit a record high on Tuesday following the strong start for a mobile version of its hit karting franchise.

Fast-paced racer KartRider Rush+ was downloaded more than 10 million times in its first two weeks and met with positive reviews, which drew contrast with the early lack of a multi-player option that hobbled Nintendo Co Ltd's Mario Kart Tour.

Shares in Tokyo-listed Nexon, founded by South Korea billionaire Jungju Kim who retains the largest stake, were up 1.6% at the midday break on Tuesday, extending this year's rise to 63%.

The gains come as Nexon last month reported an 80% jump in first-quarter revenue in Korea with titles like long-running online roleplaying game MapleStory benefiting from consumers staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the virus is boosting gaming demand, for Nexon that result was offset by a fall in revenue in its other largest market China, which it attributed to the shutdown of PC cafes.

The release of a mobile version of its hit title Dungeon&Fighter being made with China's top gaming company Tencent Holdings Ltd has been pushed back to the summer.

Nexon, a pioneer of the in-game purchases that have become a major earner for cross-platform hits like Fortnite from Epic Games, has more than 380 million registered users for KartRider on the PC.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED 2.21% 2850 End-of-day quote.24.41%
NEXON CO., LTD. 3.70% 2329 End-of-day quote.60.62%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 2.11% 44460 End-of-day quote.1.11%
RISE, INC. 0.00% 23 End-of-day quote.-23.33%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.85% 5018 End-of-day quote.5.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.53% 429 End-of-day quote.14.22%
