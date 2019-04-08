April 8, 2019
NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)
Nexon to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) / 2:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The company's financial statements will be available at that time on Nexon's Investor Relations website in Japanese at http://ir.nexon.co.jpand in English at http://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/.
Following the release, Nexon management will host a conference call for investors, analysts and the media to discuss the company's financial results and outlook. The conference call will be held at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT, and will be simultaneously conducted in Japanese and English. It will consist of brief remarks made by the management team followed by a Q&A session. Q&A session will be conducted with consecutive interpretation.
Conference Call (Japanese & English)
May 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT (planned)
For English Speakers
Telephone Number:
+81-3-6629-1042 (Japan), +1-408-758-9913 (US),
|
+44-20-3364-5380 (UK), +852-302-77009 (Hong Kong),
+65-640-85783 (Singapore), +82-70-4732-0202 (South Korea)
Pass Code:
|
19113556#
For Japanese Speakers
Telephone Number:
|
+81-3-6630-2234 (Japan)
Pass Code:
52678558#
Conference Call Replay
A replay of the call will be available about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed until May 17, 2019. Webcast replay and a transcript of the call will be available within several days on Nexon's Investor Relations website.
Conference Call Replay (English)
Replay Telephone Number:
|
+81-3-6630-2251 (Japan)
Reference Number:
512467045#
Conference Call Replay (Japanese)
Replay Telephone Number:
|
+81-3-6630-2236 (Japan)
Reference Number:
512467042#
Contact: Nexon Investor Relations
Email: investors@nexon.co.jp
Disclaimer
Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:47:02 UTC