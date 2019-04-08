April 8, 2019

NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Nexon to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) / 2:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The company's financial statements will be available at that time on Nexon's Investor Relations website in Japanese at http://ir.nexon.co.jpand in English at http://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/.

Following the release, Nexon management will host a conference call for investors, analysts and the media to discuss the company's financial results and outlook. The conference call will be held at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT, and will be simultaneously conducted in Japanese and English. It will consist of brief remarks made by the management team followed by a Q&A session. Q&A session will be conducted with consecutive interpretation.

Conference Call (Japanese & English)

May 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT (planned)

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed until May 17, 2019. Webcast replay and a transcript of the call will be available within several days on Nexon's Investor Relations website.

Conference Call Replay (English)

Contact: Nexon Investor Relations

