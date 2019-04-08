Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NEXON Co Ltd    3659   JP3758190007

NEXON CO LTD

(3659)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexon : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

April 8, 2019

NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en(Stock Code: 3659, TSE First Section)

Nexon to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) / 2:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The company's financial statements will be available at that time on Nexon's Investor Relations website in Japanese at http://ir.nexon.co.jpand in English at http://ir.nexon.co.jp/en/.

Following the release, Nexon management will host a conference call for investors, analysts and the media to discuss the company's financial results and outlook. The conference call will be held at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT, and will be simultaneously conducted in Japanese and English. It will consist of brief remarks made by the management team followed by a Q&A session. Q&A session will be conducted with consecutive interpretation.

Conference Call (Japanese & English)

May 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. JST / 5:00 a.m. EDT (planned)

For English Speakers

Telephone Number:

+81-3-6629-1042 (Japan), +1-408-758-9913 (US),

+44-20-3364-5380 (UK), +852-302-77009 (Hong Kong),

+65-640-85783 (Singapore), +82-70-4732-0202 (South Korea)

Pass Code:

19113556#

For Japanese Speakers

Telephone Number:

+81-3-6630-2234 (Japan)

Pass Code:

52678558#

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed until May 17, 2019. Webcast replay and a transcript of the call will be available within several days on Nexon's Investor Relations website.

Conference Call Replay (English)

Replay Telephone Number:

+81-3-6630-2251 (Japan)

Reference Number:

512467045#

Conference Call Replay (Japanese)

Replay Telephone Number:

+81-3-6630-2236 (Japan)

Reference Number:

512467042#

Contact: Nexon Investor Relations

Email: investors@nexon.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nexon Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXON CO LTD
02:48aNEXON : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
03/29Multinationals expected to drive Asia M&A after slow start to year
RE
03/28NEXON : Mercedes, the Legendary Archer Elf Arrives to MapleStory M
BU
03/27NEXON : Notice Concerning Matters Related to Controlling Shareholder
PU
03/25NEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2018
PU
03/21Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
RE
03/21Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
RE
03/20Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
RE
03/18NEXON : MapleStory Fest Returns to Los Angeles on May 11
BU
03/03Tencent, Kakao among shortlisted bidders for South Korean gaming firm Nexon -..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 269 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 89 659 M
Finance 2019 466 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,30
P/E ratio 2020 16,41
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 1 568 B
Chart NEXON CO LTD
Duration : Period :
NEXON Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXON CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 782  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Mahoney President & Representative Director
Ji-Won Park Chief Operating Officer & Director
Shiro Uemura CFO, Representative Director & GM-Administration
Satoshi Honda Independent Outside Director
Shiro Kuniya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD26.61%14 029
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD1.52%35 870
NCSOFT CORP--.--%9 711
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO LTD--.--%6 596
ZYNGA INC36.13%4 955
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%4 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About