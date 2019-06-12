NexOptic Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQX: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), generating aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,950,000, through the issuance of approximately 7,190,000 units (each a “Unit”) at $0.41 per Unit.

Each Unit entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") plus one share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”), entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of 18 months, subject to accelerated expiry provisions whereby in the event the closing price of the Company’s common shares exceeds $1.00 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, at the Company’s election, the 18-month period within which the Warrants are exercisable will be reduced and the holders of the Warrants will be entitled to exercise their Warrants for a period of 30 days, commencing on the day the Company provides notice of same.

The Company intends to pay cash commission of up to 7.0% of gross proceeds and issue broker warrants equal in number to up to 7.0% of the number of Units sold, payable to registrants. Each broker warrant shall have the same terms as the Warrants.

The Company also intends to complete a portion of the Offering pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer (“CSA 45-318”) and the corresponding instruments, orders, and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions (collectively with CSA 45-318, the “Investment Dealer Exemption”). In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company will also accept subscriptions for Units where other prospectus exemptions are available.

In accordance with the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company advises that, as of the date hereof, there is no material fact or material change in respect of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. Additionally, the Company advises that there is no minimum number of Units being offered pursuant to the Offering.

Net proceeds of this Offering will be used to fund the continuation of the manufacturing initiatives of DoubleTake™ (40%), the advancement and commercialization of the Company’s artificial intelligence offerings (ALLIS™) (30%), and the advancement and commercialization initiatives of NexOptic’s lenses for smartphones (30%) and for general working capital.



All securities distributed pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. The Company is readying to launch its reimagined binoculars, the multi-award winning DoubleTake, its first consumer product engineered to disrupt the growing outdoor recreation market. DoubleTake utilizes NexOptic’s high magnification lenses for a state-of-the-art digital experience. NexOptic is also working on commercializing its ground breaking artificial intelligence (“AI”) for imaging as well as exploring opportunities for the Company’s innovative mobile lens designs. Utilizing Blade Optics, the Company’s developing suite of optical technologies which now includes AI, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications for improvements to diffraction-limit and increased resolution. NexOptic’s AI drastically reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting imaging environments. In addition to enhancing image quality, NexOptic’s AI can be used to improve long- range image stabilization and image capture in otherwise difficult lighting conditions.

Blade Optics refers to NexOptic’s lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all the Company’s intellectual property and know-how. More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202 look@nexoptic.com

TSX-V: NXO OTCQX: NXOPF Frankfurt: E3O1

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its sports-optic device and technology, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including that the Company’s technology, product designs and prototype are at an early stage and additional work will be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of its technologies or bring product designs to market; the Company may not be able complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company’s technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that prototypes and designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to commercialize its technology; the Company may not be able to source components for its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

