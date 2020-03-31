NexOptic Introduces ALIIS™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) today introduced All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS™). This new artificial intelligence technology replaces Advanced Low Light Imaging Solution (ALLIS™) thanks to significant upgrades and added functionality.



ALIIS: Program Expanding for “All Light”

The new All Light™ solution suite is the result of significant re-engineering of NexOptic’s proprietary machine learning algorithms to encompass virtually all light environments and enable super high-resolution functionality.

ALIIS pushes the limits of traditional imaging in all lighting conditions, adding substantial value to all camera users. Key benefits include:

Works with any sensor for images and video

Learns and embeds the camera’s optimal light profile

Executes on edge processing at a fraction of a second

Enables faster shutter speeds

Increases resolution and sharpness

Reduces image-noise and motion-blur

Improves image color and detail

Reduces file size and bandwidth dramatically for storage or streaming

Critically, ALIIS also improves downstream applications such as facial recognition, object detection, and visual mapping. ALIIS benefits apply to many markets, including mobile, automotive, health care, manufacturing, streaming, storage, and security.

“Our path to commercialization remains clear; align with major industry players now, and grow our AI portfolio to meet market demand,” said Rich Geruson, NexOptic’s Chairman. “Though delayed, we will be announcing strategic partnerships in coming weeks.”

DoubleTake Production on Hold

Considering supply chain challenges around manufacturing and uncertainty in consumer demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, NexOptic has decided to temporarily postpone the commercial launch of DoubleTake, its revolutionary and award-winning sport-optics device. As our global community experiences unprecedented challenges during this uncertain period, we thank you for your continued support. On behalf of the entire NexOptic team, we wish you and your family good health.

About ALIIS

ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos. These patent-pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices large and small such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging, and DSLR cameras. ALIIS also compresses data, significantly reducing media file sizes, making it highly beneficial for storing and transmitting image data. Learn more at https://nexoptic.com/artificialintelligence/

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic Technology Corp. (TSXV:NXO, OTCQB:NXOPF, FWB:E3O1) is an innovative imaging startup working to rapidly change the face of the growing multi-billion-dollar optics industry. The Company is expanding and commercializing its All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (“ALIIS™”) program. NexOptic is also engaged in the production of its revolutionary sports-optic device DoubleTake and mobile lens solutions. Learn more at www.nexoptic.com .

Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202

Email: look@nexoptic.com

