NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.    NXO

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(NXO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 04/20 01:17:26 pm
0.445 CAD   +20.27%
NexOptic Joins Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem

04/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

- Collaboration with a Global Semiconductor Leader 
- Enables Easier and Faster Integration of ALIIS AI Software with Device Makers
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platforms are Widely Used by Smartphone Manufacturers Worldwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in optics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce that it has been selected to join the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. Joint initiatives have already begun, optimizing ALIIS for select Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms with support from Qualcomm Technologies’ AI and camera solution experts.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and a driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.

“I’m pleased with the level of enthusiasm shown by both sides during the formalization of our collaboration,” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “Working with a global semiconductor leader like Qualcomm Technologies is a big achievement and the most efficient way for NexOptic to gain a major foothold in the mobile industry.”

While NexOptic and each original equipment manufacturer (OEM) retains control over the choice to license this technology, the optimized version of ALIIS will significantly reduce the integration cost to device makers making it easier and faster to implement NexOptic’s state-of-the-art solutions on Snapdragon-based commercial devices. In the future, global OEMs requiring premium imaging enhancement will have direct access to NexOptic’s industry-leading machine learning imaging solutions optimized for use on select Snapdragon mobile platforms.

For more information on the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem, please visit https://www.qualcomm.com/support/qan/software-accelerator-program/ 

About ALIIS™

ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) delivers superior all light performance by learning a camera profile and optimally enhancing images and video in a fraction of a second using edge processing. The result is superior resolution and sharpness, dramatic reductions to image noise and motion-blur, noticeable enhancements to long-range image stabilization by enabling faster shutter speeds, and significantly reduced file and bandwidth requirements for storage or streaming applications. 

Critically, ALIIS also improves downstream applications such as computational imaging, facial recognition, and object detection, and as a result has broad market applicability for Smart Security, autonomous vehicles, and other AI applications. NexOptic will continue to grow and develop ALIIS’s offerings, bringing modern in-demand features to key markets.

Learn more at https://nexoptic.com/artificialintelligence/  

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic Technology Corp. (TSXV:NXO, OTCQB:NXOPF, FWB:E3O1) is an innovative imaging start-up. Its All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (“ALIIS™”), is being optimized into the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem for select Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms. NexOptic is also engaged in the development of its revolutionary sports-optic device DoubleTake as well as mobile lens solutions. Learn more at www.nexoptic.com.

Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202
Email: look@nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its sports-optic device and technology, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including that the Company’s technology, product designs and prototype are at an early stage and additional work will be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of its technologies or bring product designs to market; the Company may not be able complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company’s technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that prototypes and designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to commercialize its technology; the Company may not be able to source components for its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. The Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Primary Logo


