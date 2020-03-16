NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a prorated quarterly dividend of $0.2198 per share of NREF common stock, payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2020. The prorated dividend is a result of the timing of NREF's Initial Public Offering. Going forward, NREF expects to declare dividends on a timeline consistent with other Real Estate Investment Trusts advised by affiliates of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://www.nexpointfinance.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect," "intend," "may" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future NREF dividends. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, changes to NREF's expected liquidity position and the risk factors set forth in NREF's registration statement on Form S-11. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, NREF does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

