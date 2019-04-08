Log in
NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC    NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

04/08/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

DALLAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss first quarter 2019 financial results.  

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-260-1479 or, for international callers, (334) 323-0522, and using passcode Conference ID: 1362865. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations").  An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Sunday, May 5, 2019, by dialing (888) 203-1112 or, for international callers, (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 1362865.

The Company plans to issue a press release with first quarter 2019 financial results before market open on Tuesday, April 30.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300826525.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
