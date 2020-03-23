Log in
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Announces Investor Update Presentation

03/23/2020 | 03:01am EDT

DALLAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company has published a presentation addressing recent market volatility and other timely Company updates.  The presentation can be found on the Company's website (www.nexpointliving.com). The Company will put out additional information in the coming weeks as events warrant.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024
JGraham@nexpointadvisors.com
Media Inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-investor-update-presentation-301028003.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
