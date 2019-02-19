Log in
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

0
02/19/2019

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations Manager
972-628-4024

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-300797742.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
