NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : to Participate at NAREIT's 2019 REITWorld Investor Forum

0
10/18/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance and Treasurer, Matt McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Matthew Goetz, NXRT's Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITWorld 2019 investor forum, to be held on November 12-14, 2019 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-to-participate-at-nareits-2019-reitworld-investor-forum-300941391.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
