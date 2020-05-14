Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.    NXRT

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(NXRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:32pm EDT

DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Matthew Goetz, NXRT's Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management, will be presenting and meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference, virtually taking place June 2-4.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Investor Relations section of NXRT's website at www.nexpointliving.com on the morning of June 2, 2020.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

Contact:
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham, 972-628-4024
jgraham@nexpointadvisors.com
Media Inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-to-participate-at-nareits-reitweek-2020-investor-conference-301059935.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST
05/08NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/07NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC. : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/07NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/07NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/28NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 A..
PR
04/17NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Confere..
PR
04/16NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response and Apri..
PR
03/31NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Provides Update on Share Repurchases
PR
03/26NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Provides Update on Recent Dispositions
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group