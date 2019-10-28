Log in
NEXR Technologies SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
10/28/2019 | 11:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2019 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Daudert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEXR Technologies SE

b) LEI
5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.70 EUR 375101.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.70 EUR 375101.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-10-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54533  28.10.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 5,74 M
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klemens Skibicki Vice Chairman
Christian Daudert Director
Achim Betz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE-79.41%6
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.75%36 964
HP INC.-15.30%25 370
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE22.33%20 746
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC47.49%14 856
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED1.49%8 339
