|
NEXR Technologies SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/06/2020 | 11:35am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.08.2020 / 17:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors of NEXR Technologies SE
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Subscription Right
ISIN: DE000A289U79
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 1,349,747 subscription rights as part of a capital increase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0 EUR
|0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|
|Charlottenstraße 4
|
|10969 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
61763 06.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
0,72 M
0,85 M
0,85 M
|Net income 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
8,40 M
10,00 M
9,93 M
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|11,7x
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|3,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|66
|Free-Float
|7,16%
|
|Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
9,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
3,60 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
150%
|Spread / Average Target
|
150%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
150%