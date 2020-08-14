NEXR Technologies SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.08.2020 / 10:58

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the Board of Directors of NEXR Technologies SE

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NEXR Technologies SE

b) LEI

5299008Y94QHNMRK6U07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A289U87

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.10 EUR 2100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.10 EUR 2100000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

