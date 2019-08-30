Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexstar Media Group Inc    NXST

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

(NXST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Friday sought approval from his colleagues to order the go ahead for Nexstar Media Group Inc acquisition of Tribune Media Co in a $6.4 billion tie-up, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Last month, the U.S. Justice Department approved the deal, saying the companies must divest television stations in 13 markets to resolve antitrust concerns. Pai's order circulated Friday needs the consent of a majority of the five-member FCC.

Nexstar said in December it had agreed to buy Chicago-based Tribune for $4.1 billion in a deal valued at $6.4 billion including debt that would make it the largest regional U.S. television station operator. Tribune said earlier this month it looks forward to receiving "regulatory approval" for the deal soon.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc previously failed to win approval to buy Tribune. Tribune terminated its deal with Sinclair in August 2018, and filed a lawsuit arguing that Sinclair mishandled efforts to get the transaction approved by taking too long and being too aggressive in its dealings with regulators.

Based in Irving, Texas, Nexstar owns, operates and provides sales and other services to 174 television stations reaching nearly 39 percent of all U.S. television households. Nexstar said in March it was selling 19 television stations to Tegna Inc and E.W. Scripps Co for $1.3 billion to satisfy regulatory demands before it buys Tribune.

Based in Chicago, Tribune Media owns or operates 42 local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households. Tribune emerged from bankruptcy in late 2012 and completed a spinoff of its newspaper assets in 2014.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E. W. SCRIPPS CO -0.32% 12.36 Delayed Quote.-21.17%
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 5.19% 98.89 Delayed Quote.19.54%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 0.72% 44.57 Delayed Quote.68.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
05:47pFCC chair Pai seeks approval for Nexstar-Tribune merger
RE
08/29NEXSTAR MEDIA : AT&T Reach New Distribution Agreement
DJ
08/29NEXSTAR MEDIA : and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
BU
08/29NEXSTAR MEDIA : to Air Daily Broadcasts of the National Anthem by Emerging Artis..
PU
08/08AT&T, CBS Resolve Distribution-Fee Dispute
DJ
08/08NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA : Reports Second Quarter Net Revenue of $649.0 Million
BU
08/06CBS, Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 650 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 3 546 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 4 335 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 133,13  $
Last Close Price 98,89  $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Stolpe Vice President-Engineering
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC19.54%4 335
FOX CORP0.00%20 242
DISCOVERY INC12.09%18 937
HUYA INC - ADR58.33%5 347
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-23.56%4 850
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-12.16%3 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group