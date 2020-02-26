Giant Nexstar Emphasizes Local News: Q4 Profit Dips, Sales Surge After Tribune Merger

(Deadline) The nation's biggest television broadcaster Nexstar Media Group Wednesday reported net income dipped 26% on a 39% jump in revenue in the fourth quarter spurred by its acquisition of Tribune Broadcasting last fall. CEO Perry Sook said the combined company is focused on slashing debt and expanding local news and anticipated a wave of political advertising heading into elections.
Click here to read more.
Disclaimer
Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:27:07 UTC