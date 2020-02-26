Log in
02/26 12:45:45 pm
112.655 USD   -1.09%
Giant Nexstar Emphasizes Local News: Q4 Profit Dips, Sales Surge After Tribune Merger

02/26/2020 | 12:28pm EST

(Deadline) The nation's biggest television broadcaster Nexstar Media Group Wednesday reported net income dipped 26% on a 39% jump in revenue in the fourth quarter spurred by its acquisition of Tribune Broadcasting last fall. CEO Perry Sook said the combined company is focused on slashing debt and expanding local news and anticipated a wave of political advertising heading into elections.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:27:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 009 M
EBIT 2019 658 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 8 026 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
EV / Sales2019 4,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,68x
Capitalization 5 255 M
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 142,38  $
Last Close Price 113,90  $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Jay M. Grossman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-2.86%5 255
FOX CORPORATION-10.41%20 053
DISCOVERY, INC.-16.25%18 650
HUYA INC.7.35%4 219
TEGNA INC.-4.61%3 453
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-13.79%3 369
