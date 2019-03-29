Log in
Nexstar Media : 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Webcast

0
03/29/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is hosting a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 to review its 2019 first quarter financial results. To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/323-0509, conference ID 6276693 (domestic and international callers). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call.

Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call (link below). For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Click Here for the Webcast

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:46:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 701 M
EBIT 2019 609 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 3 460 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 17,22
P/E ratio 2020 9,98
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 5 054 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Stolpe Vice President-Engineering
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC40.50%5 054
DISCOVERY INC8.77%13 579
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-7.06%6 148
HUYA INC - ADR74.16%5 325
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC3.64%3 940
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-0.28%3 453
