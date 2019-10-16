Nexstar Media : 2019 Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium – Part II

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) President and Chief Executive Officer, Perry A. Sook and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Carter, are participating in the 2019 Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium - Part II on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in New York City.

Mr. Sook will conduct a breakfast fireside chat presentation at 7:45 a.m. ET that morning, which will also be available via live conference call and webcast. Mr. Sook and Mr. Carter will also be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium - Part II

Nexstar Media Group Breakfast Fireside Chat Presentation

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET

Conference Call: Dial 415-466-7000 / Pin 6511238#

Webcast: Click Here for the Webcast