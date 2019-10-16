Log in
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Nexstar Media : 2019 Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium – Part II

0
10/16/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) President and Chief Executive Officer, Perry A. Sook and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Carter, are participating in the 2019 Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium - Part II on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in New York City.

Mr. Sook will conduct a breakfast fireside chat presentation at 7:45 a.m. ET that morning, which will also be available via live conference call and webcast. Mr. Sook and Mr. Carter will also be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day.

Guggenheim Broadcasting Symposium - Part II

Nexstar Media Group Breakfast Fireside Chat Presentation

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET

Conference Call: Dial 415-466-7000 / Pin 6511238#

Webcast: Click Here for the Webcast

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 20:58:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 909 M
EBIT 2019 740 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 8 404 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 5,77x
EV / Sales2019 4,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 4 487 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 139,25  $
Last Close Price 97,32  $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Jay M. Grossman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.36%4 487
FOX CORPORATION-34.12%19 605
DISCOVERY, INC.12.61%18 930
HUYA INC.53.29%5 177
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-47.38%3 368
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-11.54%3 312
