NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
Nexstar Media : 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

10/04/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is hosting a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to review its 2019 third quarter financial results. To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/323-0501, conference ID 6492750 (domestic and international callers). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call.

Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call (link below). For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Click Here for the Webcast

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:21:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 055 M
EBIT 2019 740 M
Net income 2019 372 M
Debt 2019 8 404 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales2019 4,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 4 565 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 133,33  $
Last Close Price 99,00  $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Jay M. Grossman Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.25.89%4 717
FOX CORPORATION-36.70%19 573
DISCOVERY, INC.9.22%18 025
HUYA INC.51.94%5 157
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-47.20%3 609
TEGNA INC.34.77%3 365
