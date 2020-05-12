Log in
Nexstar Media : 30 Nexstar Broadcasting Television Stations Win 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

05/12/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Station Awards the Most Achieved in Nexstar’s History

Honors Achieved in Every Murrow Awards Category, Recognizing Nexstar’s Depth and Span of Commitment to Local News, Innovation, and Digital Content

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), receiving a total of 50 regional awards, including recognition for “Overall Excellence” and “Best Newscast.” A total of 30 Nexstar television stations received regional Murrow Awards, with 12 stations receiving multiple awards, led by KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #40), which received a total of seven.

“As evidenced by the significant increases in viewers, local news has never been more important to the communities we serve,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “Every day, Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists provide exceptional local programming that engages, enlightens and informs our local audiences. We take great pride in serving our local communities with trusted, accurate and timely local news. From exclusive Town Halls, to breaking news coverage and investigative reporting, Nexstar’s television stations produce and distribute nearly 260,000 annual hours of competitively unparalleled local stories that matter most to our viewers. Nexstar has always cultivated an unwavering commitment to local news through the production of unique, relevant, and compelling content. Nexstar Broadcasting and all of our award-winning stations are extraordinarily proud of our strong standing in our local markets and appreciative of the recognition achieved from earning 50 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, reflecting the exceptional daily service provided by our dedicated journalists across our television broadcast and digital operations.”

“We applaud our local stations and journalists being honored by the RTDNA,” said Susan Tully, Senior Vice President of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Group. “Their award-winning efforts reflect Nexstar’s company-wide commitment to provide the highest quality local news programming and service to the communities in which we operate—it remains at the very heart of everything we do, and we are proud that our stations continue to deliver best-in-class news coverage across all screens and devices.”

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar operations:

Overall Excellence

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

Best Newscast

  • WIAT-TV (CBS) Birmingham, AL
  • WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH

Hard News

  • WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA

Breaking News Coverage

  • KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO
  • WTEN-TV (ABC) Albany, NY
  • WWLP-TV (NBC) Springfield, MA

Investigative Reporting

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

Excellence in Innovation

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock, AR
  • WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI
  • WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Feature Reporting

  • WGN-TV (Ind) Chicago, IL
  • WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC
  • KTXL-TV (FOX) Sacramento, CA
  • WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA
  • WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI
  • WROC-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY
  • WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Multimedia

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD
  • KHON-TV (FOX) Honolulu, HI
  • WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH
  • WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Excellence in Social Media

  • WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC
  • WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN
  • WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL
  • WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Continuing Coverage

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD
  • KSNT-TV (NBC) Topeka, KS
  • WRIC-TV (ABC) Richmond, VA
  • WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

News Series

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA
  • WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Podcast

  • KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX
  • WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC
  • KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA
  • KOLR-TV (CBS) Springfield, MO
  • WREG-TV (CBS) Memphis, TN

News Documentary

  • KLST-TV/KPEJ-TV (CBS) St. Angelo, TX /(FOX) Midland, TX
  • WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN
  • WSYR-TV (ABC) Syracuse, NY

Sports Reporting

  • WANE-TV (CBS) Fort Wayne, IN
  • WETM-TV (NBC) Elmira, NY

Excellence in Video

  • WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

Excellence in Sound

  • WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Excellence in Writing

  • KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

The RTDNA has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2020
