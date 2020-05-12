Nexstar Media : 30 Nexstar Broadcasting Television Stations Win 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

Station Awards the Most Achieved in Nexstar’s History

Honors Achieved in Every Murrow Awards Category, Recognizing Nexstar’s Depth and Span of Commitment to Local News, Innovation, and Digital Content

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the regional winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), receiving a total of 50 regional awards, including recognition for “Overall Excellence” and “Best Newscast.” A total of 30 Nexstar television stations received regional Murrow Awards, with 12 stations receiving multiple awards, led by KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #40), which received a total of seven.

“As evidenced by the significant increases in viewers, local news has never been more important to the communities we serve,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “Every day, Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists provide exceptional local programming that engages, enlightens and informs our local audiences. We take great pride in serving our local communities with trusted, accurate and timely local news. From exclusive Town Halls, to breaking news coverage and investigative reporting, Nexstar’s television stations produce and distribute nearly 260,000 annual hours of competitively unparalleled local stories that matter most to our viewers. Nexstar has always cultivated an unwavering commitment to local news through the production of unique, relevant, and compelling content. Nexstar Broadcasting and all of our award-winning stations are extraordinarily proud of our strong standing in our local markets and appreciative of the recognition achieved from earning 50 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, reflecting the exceptional daily service provided by our dedicated journalists across our television broadcast and digital operations.”

“We applaud our local stations and journalists being honored by the RTDNA,” said Susan Tully, Senior Vice President of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Group. “Their award-winning efforts reflect Nexstar’s company-wide commitment to provide the highest quality local news programming and service to the communities in which we operate—it remains at the very heart of everything we do, and we are proud that our stations continue to deliver best-in-class news coverage across all screens and devices.”

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar operations:

Overall Excellence

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

Best Newscast

WIAT-TV (CBS) Birmingham, AL

WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH

Hard News

WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA

Breaking News Coverage

KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

WTEN-TV (ABC) Albany, NY

WWLP-TV (NBC) Springfield, MA

Investigative Reporting

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

Excellence in Innovation

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock, AR

WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI

WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Feature Reporting

WGN-TV (Ind) Chicago, IL

WNCN-TV (CBS) Raleigh, NC

KTXL-TV (FOX) Sacramento, CA

WHO-TV (NBC) Des Moines, IA

WLNS-TV (CBS) Lansing, MI

WROC-TV (CBS) Rochester, NY

WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Multimedia

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD

KHON-TV (FOX) Honolulu, HI

WKBN-TV (CBS) Youngstown, OH

WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Excellence in Social Media

WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC

WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN

WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Continuing Coverage

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

KELO-TV (CBS) Sioux Falls, SD

KSNT-TV (NBC) Topeka, KS

WRIC-TV (ABC) Richmond, VA

WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

News Series

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

WPRI-TV (CBS) Providence, RI

Podcast

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX

WGHP-TV (FOX) Greensboro, NC

KGET-TV (NBC) Bakersfield, CA

KOLR-TV (CBS) Springfield, MO

WREG-TV (CBS) Memphis, TN

News Documentary

KLST-TV/KPEJ-TV (CBS) St. Angelo, TX /(FOX) Midland, TX

WJHL-TV (CBS) Tri-Cities, TN

WSYR-TV (ABC) Syracuse, NY

Sports Reporting

WANE-TV (CBS) Fort Wayne, IN

WETM-TV (NBC) Elmira, NY

Excellence in Video

WKRG-TV (CBS) Mobile, AL

Excellence in Sound

WSAV-TV (NBC) Savannah, GA

Excellence in Writing

KDVR-TV (FOX) Denver, CO

The RTDNA has been recognizing outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

