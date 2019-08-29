Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexstar Media Group Inc    NXST

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

(NXST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexstar Media : , AT&T Reach New Distribution Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) and AT&T Inc. (T) said Thursday they have entered a new deal that will see Nexstar stations return to AT&T customers in 97 markets across the U.S.

Nexstar's local television stations went dark on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse in May, after talks between the two companies broke down.

On Thursday, the companies said, "Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms."

Financial terms of the multi-year deal weren't disclosed.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.54% 35.15 Delayed Quote.22.49%
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 0.44% 94.01 Delayed Quote.19.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
05:55pNEXSTAR MEDIA : AT&T Reach New Distribution Agreement
DJ
05:15pNEXSTAR MEDIA : and AT&T Statement on New Distribution Agreement
BU
10:06aNEXSTAR MEDIA : to Air Daily Broadcasts of the National Anthem by Emerging Artis..
PU
08/08AT&T, CBS Resolve Distribution-Fee Dispute
DJ
08/08NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/07NEXSTAR MEDIA : Reports Second Quarter Net Revenue of $649.0 Million
BU
08/06CBS, Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements
DJ
08/06CBS : Nexstar to renew affiliation agreement in multi-year deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 651 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 3 546 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 4 316 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 133,13  $
Last Close Price 94,01  $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Stolpe Vice President-Engineering
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC19.02%4 316
FOX CORP0.00%19 668
DISCOVERY INC8.89%18 406
HUYA INC - ADR52.58%5 153
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-23.56%4 874
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-12.41%3 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group