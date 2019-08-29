Nexstar Media : , AT&T Reach New Distribution Agreement

By Stephen Nakrosis



Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) and AT&T Inc. (T) said Thursday they have entered a new deal that will see Nexstar stations return to AT&T customers in 97 markets across the U.S.

Nexstar's local television stations went dark on DirecTV and AT&T U-verse in May, after talks between the two companies broke down.

On Thursday, the companies said, "Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms."

Financial terms of the multi-year deal weren't disclosed.

