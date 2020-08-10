Nexstar Media : Appoints Andrew Wyatt to Vice President and General Manager of its Broadcasting and Digital Operations in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA and IRVING, Texas - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has named Andrew Wyatt as Vice President and General Manager of the company's broadcast and digital operations serving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA, area (DMA #60). In his new role, Mr. Wyatt will have oversight responsibility for WBRE-TV (NBC) and pahomepage.com, and all of their related social media channels. Mr. Wyatt will also oversee Nexstar's relationship with Mission Broadcasting's WYOU-TV (CBS) under a joint operating agreement. In 1996, WYOU-TV was the first acquisition for Nexstar, which is now comprised of 196 stations across 114 markets.

Mr. Wyatt joined the company in August 2018 as Vice President and General Manager of WDVM-TV (IND) and LocalDVM.com in Hagerstown, MD. He added responsibility for WDCW-TV (CW) and DCW50.com in nearby Washington, D.C., in February of this year. Since his arrival, he has expanded news content, improved viewer engagement, and delivered strong financial results. Mr. Wyatt's leadership style and track record of engaging with local communities make him perfect to take on Nexstar's Wilkes-Barre operations. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Theresa Underwood, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Nexstar Broadcasting.

Mr. Wyatt has extensive executive broadcast experience in television markets across the country, with expertise in station and sales management, client and revenue development, and the expansion of local content across multiple media platforms. During his tenure overseeing Nexstar's Hagerstown and Washington, D.C., operations, Mr. Wyatt improved the viewership experience with the addition of syndicated programming to WDVM-TV's schedule, complementing the more than fifty-hours of local news delivered by the station each week, expanded the sales staff to support advertising clients across the western part of the viewing area, and significantly increased video and other local news content available on WDVM-TV's digital platforms.

Prior to his tenure with Nexstar and WDVM-TV, Mr. Wyatt served as vice president and general manager of WFXG-TV (FOX) in Augusta, GA (DMA #108), where he implemented sales, marketing and digital media initiatives that resulted in increased broadcast and digital revenues, as well as market share gains. He also spearheaded the building of a new studio and the launch of a live local four-hour morning newscast.

Mr. Wyatt's prior experience, leadership skills, and record of success make him uniquely qualified to create, develop and execute the long-term strategy for Nexstar's media operations in the greater Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.

Commenting on the appointment, Theresa Underwood said, 'Our Wilkes-Barre broadcast and digital operations occupy a special place in this company's history, serving as the foundation of America's largest local broadcasting company. Through his work, Andrew has demonstrated the strategic, entrepreneurial, results-oriented skillsets that make him the natural leadership fit for our Northeast Pennsylvania stations. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of viewers and advertisers, and his leadership of our broadcasting and digital operations in Hagerstown and Washington, D.C., provided him with valuable experience to make this natural evolution within our company. Since his arrival, Andrew expanded local news, improved our programming lineup, established a variety of community partnerships, grew local sales, and developed a robust pipeline of new business. I am looking forward to working with him in his new role and greatly anticipate all the successes to come under his leadership in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.'

'I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to oversee the company's broadcast and digital operations serving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,' said Mr. Wyatt. 'These are important television stations in Nexstar's portfolio, and each entity has established a track record of service to viewers, advertisers, and the community. I am aware of the history of these stations within Nexstar and will look to improve upon the years of dedicated service they have provided to viewers and advertisers across Northeast Pennsylvania by expanding local programming, community-dedicated content and unique cross-platform sales and marketing opportunities.'

Mr. Wyatt earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. He currently serves as board member of the Maryland DC Delaware Broadcasters Association. He is a former board member of the Salvation Army of Augusta, the Yuma Executives Association, the Imperial Valley Economic Development, and the United Way of Yuma County.

Mr. Wyatt and his wife, Kathy, have been married 31 years and have two children. They will be relocating immediately to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top-tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

