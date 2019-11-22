Log in
Nexstar Media : Border Report Tour Special

11/22/2019 | 02:02pm EST

In September 2019, journalists from BorderReport.com traveled along the US-Mexico border for 10 days documenting real stories at the southern barrier. The interactive journey along the border started in San Diego and concluded in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. This unique news series spotlighted Nexstar's new ongoing local content initiative BorderReport.com, a multi-media digital news platform dedicated to telling stories about the people and families living, working and traveling along the US-Mexico border.

The Border Report Tour special highlights original reporting from Anna Wiernicki, Washington Correspondent for Nexstar's DC News Bureau; Julian Resendiz, El Paso correspondent for BorderReport.com; and Sandra Sanchez, award-winning journalist and South Texas correspondent for BorderReport.com.

The special will be airing on more than 90 Nexstar Media Group television stations across the country. You can see those listed on the map below:

You can use the interactive feature below to follow along during the various BorderReport.com Tour stops highlighted in the Border Report Tour special. For additional content from the tour, you can click here.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 19:01:01 UTC
