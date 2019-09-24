Log in
Nexstar Media : Broadcasting Names John Trevino Vice President and General Manager of KDAF-TV

09/24/2019 | 10:07am EDT
Experienced Local Broadcaster and 30-year Media Veteran to Lead Nexstar's Newly Acquired Television Station in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

DALLAS and IRVING, Texas -Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., has appointed John Trevino Vice President and General Manager of KDAF-TV (CW33) in Dallas, Texas, the nation's fifth largest market. One of Nexstar's newest CW affiliates, KDAF-TV joined Nexstar following the company's recent acquisition of Tribune Media. Trevino will be responsible for the strategic direction and day-to-day management of KDAF-TV and its related digital and mobile operations serving the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area and north Texas. Mr. Trevino will assume his duties immediately and report to Brian Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Mr. Trevino, a veteran Texas broadcaster, has a long track record of success, with more than 30 years of local experience in diverse markets across Texas, including Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. He's held a variety of positions in local and national sales, marketing, and news operations during the course of his career. Mr. Trevino previously served as President and General Manager of KXTX-TV/Telemundo39, the NBCUnivision-owned television station serving the Hispanic community throughout North Texas. Throughout his seven-year tenure, KXTX-TV consistently grew its audience and market share and substantially increased its advertising revenue. Under his leadership, KXTX-TV was recognized with a Lone Star Emmy for Overall Station excellence. This commitment to excellence helped Mr. Trevino forge strong relationships in the client community, as well as with local sports franchises. KXTX-TV was the Spanish language home of the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to joining KXTX-TV, Mr. Trevino was Director of Sales for NBC5 KXAS-TV in Dallas/Ft. Worth and before that, he held local and national sales positions with KDFW FOX4 and KUVN Univision.

'John is the perfect leader for KDAF,' said Brian Jones. 'He has nearly 20 years of experience in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market and understands the needs of its audience, its advertisers, and KDAF's broadcast and digital media partners. John's dedication to localism, one of the cornerstones of Nexstar's consistent success, and to building strong marketing teams, expanding local content, and developing unique and exclusive marketing partnerships, will serve our employees, viewers and advertisers extremely well as we look to broaden KDAF-TV's presence in the community. We have no doubt that John will find innovative ways of maximizing KDAF's broadcast and digital portfolio as we continue to grow the station's audience, market share, and the array of marketing solutions it provides for advertisers in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area.'

Mr. Trevino commented, 'I'm excited to be joining America's largest broadcasting company and the talented team at KDAF. I'm looking forward to helping the station further expand its audience and deepening its commitment to the serving the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area. KDAF has unlimited potential to develop creative and innovative local products and promotions to serve advertisers and audiences in Dallas/Ft Worth.'

Mr. Trevino is extremely active in the Dallas/Ft. Worth community, currently serving in various capacities with The Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dallas, and the University of Texas at Arlington President's Hispanic Advisory Council. He served on the legislative and convention committees of the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

Mr. Trevino is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has a degree in advertising. He resides in Dallas with his wife and three children.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contact Information:

Brian Jones

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

972/373-8800

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

312/222-3394 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

Joe Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 14:06:06 UTC
