Nexstar Media : Broadcasting Names Ron Romines Senior Vice President and Regional Manager

IRVING, Texas - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that Ron Romines has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, responsible for overseeing the strategic planning and business development of the Company's broadcast and digital operations across an array of markets.

Since 2014, Mr. Romines has served as Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV (ABC) and News10.com serving Albany, NY (DMA #59), where he was also responsible for overseeing Nexstar's relationship with Shield Media's FOX affiliate WXXA-TV under a joint operating agreement. The appointment is effective immediately and Mr. Romines will report to Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Mr. Romines' promotion reflects Nexstar's expanding scale and strategy to retain proven broadcast and digital media leaders to oversee assets on a regional basis, while enhancing its commitment to serve viewers, clients and advertising partners across its on-air and digital media platforms.

In his new role, Mr. Romines will work across the Nexstar organization and with other corporate personnel to administer policies and procedures to enhance the overall effectiveness of the Company's operations and improve operating efficiencies, while continuing to elevate the level of customer service to its business partners and viewers. Additionally, he will be responsible for executing and monitoring action plans to deliver on corporate and regional business objectives and financial goals.

Mr. Romines first joined Nexstar in January 2017 when the Company acquired various assets of Media General and brings nearly three decades of broadcasting and sales management experience to his new role. Throughout his 14-year tenure at WTEN-TV, he consistently delivered excellence in client service and sales performance. In 2014, he was promoted to Vice President and General Manager from his initial position as General Sales Manager. Under his leadership, he transformed Nexstar's Albany station operations into a position of market leadership and achieved consistent revenue growth by increasing WTEN-TV's local community involvement, establishing a strong local brand and elevating the level of service provided to viewers and advertisers. Prior to WTEN-TV, between 1995 and 2005 Mr. Romines served in various General Sales Management roles on behalf of WJTV-TV (CBS) and WAPT-TV (ABC) in Jackson, MS; WCCO-TV (CBS) in Minneapolis, MN and KOCO-TV (ABC) in Oklahoma City, OK. He began his broadcasting career in 1991 as a Local Account Executive at WDBD-TV (FOX) in Jackson, MS.

Commenting on the appointment, Tim Busch stated, 'As we continue building the Company through a disciplined approach, Nexstar's strategy of appointing proven broadcast and digital media leaders with demonstrated records of delivering industry-leading innovation, revenue growth and meticulous M&A integration has been fundamental to our consistent long-term success.

'Ron is an outstanding broadcast industry leader who brings to his new position a deep understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions including station management, local programming production, digital and social media integration, sales and strategic planning, and brand positioning across multiple media platforms. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a results-oriented and entrepreneurial approach to the business and has consistently exceeded economic goals while identifying new revenue opportunities and improving local programming. Most recently, he has achieved tremendous success in advancing our Albany operations into a position of market leadership by implementing unique spot, digital and customer content sales programs around WTEN-TV's and WXXA-TV's live local news, special community events and sports programming.

'We are confident in his ability to elevate the value of Nexstar's on-air and digital platforms in the markets under his purview by successfully executing initiatives to develop local viewership, while further enhancing the effectiveness and value of our marketing solutions platform. Ron is an exceptional addition to the Nexstar senior management team and we look forward to his contributions in his new role as we continue to pursue our goals for near- and long-term growth.'

Mr. Romines added, 'The Nexstar team is united by its shared commitment to localism and a passion for broadcasting excellence and I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter at the Company during this exciting period of growth. In this new role, I will utilize the management and marketing experience built over my career to ensure Nexstar's ongoing success and to further support the Company's expanded platform, increased scale, and near- and long-term growth objectives. I look forward to working with Tim, other corporate personnel and our exceptional group of general managers to enhance our local on-air and digital offerings, while developing new revenue-generating strategies and building upon our already impressive record delivering exceptional programming and service to the local communities where we operate.'

In his new role, Mr. Romines will be based in Irving, Texas where Nexstar's corporate headquarters is located.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities.

Pro-forma for the completion of all announced transactions, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provide sales and other services to 197 television stations and their related low power and digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or nearly 63% of all U.S. television households. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

