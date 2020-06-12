Nexstar Media : Broadcasting Names Ron Romines Vice President and General Manager of its Charlotte, NC, Broadcast and Digital Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC and IRVING, TX - Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it has named Ron Romines as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte, NC (DMA #21), overseeing WJZY-TV (FOX), WMYT-TV (MyNet) and fox46.com. Mr. Romines will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Doug Davis, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting.

Mr. Romines brings nearly three decades of executive broadcast management experience to his new role. Since June 2019, he has served as a Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting, overseeing the company's broadcast and digital operations in various markets. He first joined Nexstar in January 2017, following the company's acquisition of Media General, Inc., where he served as Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV and news10.com in Albany, NY (DMA #59). Mr. Romines joined WTEN-TV in 2005 as General Sales Manager and spent 14 years at the station, becoming Vice President and General Manager in 2014. Throughout his tenure at WTEN-TV, he consistently delivered strong ratings, revenue, and market share growth, along with exceptional client service and a deep commitment to the community. Mr. Romine's leadership helped transform Nexstar's Albany broadcast and digital businesses into highly competitive, record-setting operations.

Prior to joining WTEN-TV in 2005, Mr. Romines served in various general sales management roles of increasing responsibility on behalf of WJTV-TV (CBS) and WAPT-TV (ABC) in Jackson, MS, WCCO-TV (CBS) in Minneapolis, MN, and KOCO-TV (ABC) in Oklahoma City, OK. He began his broadcasting career in 1991 as a local account executive at WDBD-TV (FOX) in Jackson, MS.

'Ron is a highly-engaged, energetic and collaborative team-builder,' said Doug Davis, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Broadcasting. 'His depth of experience as a broadcast executive, lengthy track record of success, deep involvement in station operations, local content development and thoughtful engagement with local advertisers and community constituencies, make him an excellent choice to lead our newly-acquired Charlotte broadcast and digital operations. His positive, decisive leadership has enabled him to build superior management teams and generate exceptional news ratings and revenue results throughout his career. Ron is committed to developing exclusive local content and offering creative and effective marketing solutions to accelerate the growth of local businesses. We are grateful that Ron will now dedicate his talent and effort to collaborating with the staffs of WJZY-TV and WMYT-TV in serving the viewers, advertisers and communities of the greater Charlotte region.'

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Romines said, 'Throughout my career and especially during my three-and-a-half years with Nexstar, I've been fortunate to be presented with several leadership opportunities. I am excited and grateful to take on the role of overseeing our recently acquired Charlotte operations. Charlotte is a growth market and there is immense opportunity ahead for these stations as part of Nexstar Broadcasting. I look forward to my new role within Nexstar and working closely with the talented and dedicated staff at WJZY-TV and WMYT-TV. Together, we will build on our strong foundation of delivering hyper-local news, creative and effective client marketing solutions and establishing our stations as effective leaders in the communities we serve. I am excited about immediately relocating to Charlotte and to enjoying one of this country's great cities.'

Mr. Romines is originally from the Jackson, MS, area, where he earned his BSBA and MBA from Mississippi College. He and his wife, Joneen, have a son and a daughter, Brad and Ashley, and two grandchildren, Kendall and Olivia.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

