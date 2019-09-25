Nexstar Media : Journeys Along the US-Mexico Border with “Border Tour,” a New Multiplatform News Series Documenting the Region's Local Stories

IRVING, Texas -Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (the 'Company') announced today the launch of the 'Border Tour,' a new television and digital news series documenting real stories at the southern barrier. 'Border Tour' started in San Diego, California on Sunday, September 22 and takes viewers on an interactive journey along the US-Mexico border that concludes in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, October 1. This unique news series spotlights Nexstar's new ongoing local content initiative BorderReport.com, a multi-media digital news platform dedicated to telling stories about the people and families living, working and traveling along the US-Mexico border.

'Border Tour' is anchored by Nexstar's leading local journalists Julian Resendiz (@JulianDFW), KTSM 9 News El Paso correspondent for BorderReport.com; Sandra Sanchez (@SandraESanchez), award-winning journalist and South Texas correspondent for BorderReport.com; and Anna Wiernicki (@AnnaEWiernicki), Washington Correspondent for Nexstar's DC News Bureau. Equipped with Nexstar's state-of-the-art multi-camera IP vehicle, the 'Border Tour' team is livestreaming on the road and delivering real-time reporting as they make their way along the US-Mexico border. The IP vehicle is outfitted with the latest technology to deliver unprecedented footage, including four point-of-view cameras and high-definition (HD) full color and FLIR thermal night vision rooftop cameras, offering viewers a unique and revealing look at the southern border.

Using the Twitter hashtag #BorderReport, digital viewers across more than 100 Nexstar websites and BorderReport.com can interact with the team of journalists and ask questions about their coverage and what they are experiencing on the ground.

Perry Sook, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stated, 'At the grand opening of the new KTSM 9 News operations center in El Paso earlier this year, local viewers told us there was a strong need for presenting the untold stories of their local community and other communities in the United States that share a border with Mexico. As America's largest local broadcast television group, we are uniquely positioned to leverage Nexstar's scale, news resources and reporting capabilities to create BorderReport.com, a first-of-its-kind multimedia news platform that is exclusively dedicated to delivering local reporting along America's southwest border. Throughout its 23-year history Nexstar has proactively responded to the needs of the communities we serve and our in-depth investigative coverage and quality storytelling at BorderReport.com will continue even after the conclusion of the 'Border Tour' on October 1.'

Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. added, 'With television stations in three border states serving twenty local markets including San Diego, El Paso and Brownsville, Nexstar's station-level teams live and work in these communities and are personally committed to delivering first-hand reporting on the local stories that matter to viewers and their families. To drive awareness of our ongoing BorderReport.com news initiative, we launched the 'Border Tour' programming series which provides viewers and digital users across the country unprecedented, live access to leading multimedia journalists as they make a ten-day journey along the US-Mexico border. The combined resources of our local stations and the additional investments we are making to support BorderReport.com squarely address the information interests of our local viewers, while again highlighting Nexstar's commitment to localism and unbiased local broadcast journalism.'

Following the 10-day 'Border Tour,' Nexstar will air a long-form special highlighting the journey's most compelling stories via television broadcast in select markets, with nation-wide coverage streaming online at BorderReport.com (check local listings). Stations participating in the television broadcast include KTLA-TV (Los Angeles), KSWB-TV (San Diego), KLAS-TV (Las Vegas), KTXL-TV (Sacramento), KRQE-TV (Albuquerque), KRON-TV (San Francisco), KGPE-TV (Fresno), KXAN-TV (Austin), KWKT-TV (Waco), and KTSM-TV (El Paso), and others.

The Border Report 'Border Tour'

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - Tuesday, October 1, 2019

'Border Tour' will be carried on all Nexstar local TV station websites and at BorderReport.com. Users may follow along the experience in real-time and ask the BorderReport.com team questions by using the hashtag #BorderReport on Twitter.

National and local media outlets interested in interviewing Nexstar's multimedia journalists live on the Border Tour may contact Gary Weitman at 312-222-3394 / gweitman@nexstar.tv or Joe Jaffoni / Jennifer Neuman at 212-835-8500 / nxst@jcir.com

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

