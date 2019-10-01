Log in
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
Nexstar Media : Promotes Patrick Cusick and Randy Bradford to Senior Vice President in Accounting and Finance Department

10/01/2019 | 10:08am EDT

IRVING, Texas - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) today announced the promotions of two long-time leaders of the company's corporate finance department: Patrick Cusick, has been named Senior Vice President and Controller and Randy Bradford has been named Senior Vice President of Financial Operations. The promotions are effective immediately; both men will continue reporting to Nexstar Media's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Carter.

'Patrick and Randy exemplify the best of Nexstar's accounting and finance teams and are extremely deserving of these promotions,' said Mr. Carter. 'They are intimately familiar with Nexstar's operations and are disciplined and rigorous in their approach to supporting our business units and leading the corporate services teams. Their analysis of financial data is second to none-they did exceptional work on our recent highly-accretive acquisition of Tribune Media Company and both of them will play a critical role in the ongoing process of integrating these two great companies. Patrick and Randy have helped us build a very strong team in our accounting and finance departments and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them for many years to come.'

Mr. Cusick continues to be responsible for all accounting, tax and financial reporting activities including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, certifications and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and documentation, as well as managing the outside audit function and other professional service relationships. In addition, he conducts internal and industry analysis to support the Company's goals for organic and M&A growth. He joined Nexstar in 2010 as Assistant Controller and has served as Vice President and Controller since April 2014.

Mr. Bradford continues to oversee financial planning and analysis, risk management, treasury management, as well as benefits and payroll. He also has responsibilities for mergers and acquisitions analysis and business integration identification and implementation. Mr. Bradford joined Nexstar in 2009 as a Regional Controller and was responsible for monitoring Nexstar's management relationship with Four Points Media's television station group. He was promoted to Vice President of Financial Operations in 2014.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contacts:

Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

312-222-3394 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

or

Joe Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:07:04 UTC
