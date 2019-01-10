Nexstar Media : TV stations remain unavailable on TDS Telecommunications Cable Systems

LOSS INCLUDES 14 STATIONS ACROSS 10 MARKETS

NETWORK AND LOCAL COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING IMPACTED

Dallas, TX, January 10, 2019 - Several local television stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ('NXST') have not been available to subscribers of TDS Telecommunications LLC ('TDS') through the TDS cable system since January 1. Overall, this impacts 14 television station across 10 markets, and more than 50,000 TDS subscribers. This includes 14 Stations across 10 markets, serving communities in and around these markets: Albuquerque, NM; Nashville, TN; Knoxville, TN; Salt Lake City, UT; Colorado Springs, CO; Indianapolis, IN; Portland, OR; Odessa, TX; Lubbock, TX; and Las Vegas, NV.

For several months, Nexstar negotiated tirelessly and in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with TDS, proposing fair and reasonable terms for its stations, and the valuable network and community-focused local programming broadcast by those stations. Unfortunately, Nexstar's efforts have been thwarted by a series of unrealistic proposals from TDS, who seem to prefer making public statements and issuing press releases rather than reaching an agreement to bring Nexstar's stations back to you, their subscribers.

Furthermore, it appears that TDS is using Nexstar's pending acquisition of Tribune Media Company, to try to pressure Nexstar to accepting an unreasonable offer. To accept an unreasonable offer would compromise Nexstar's ability to provide more great local content to you, our loyal viewers. Nexstar's local news and operating staff are proud local residents, and they aim to provide you with the best local content. Nexstar does not publicly comment on negotiations, regardless of how active they may be, but the fees TDS is claiming that Nexstar is misleading.

Over the past 18 months alone, Nexstar has successfully renewed more than 350 carriage agreements with cable and satellite providers for the carriage of Nexstar's stations, including other service providers in these 10 markets. Nexstar would like to continue to try and reach a fair agreement with TDS to allow its viewers to start receiving the stations again.

Nexstar has made significant investments in local programming, including in several areas of the impacted TDS markets. KTVX-TV (ABC) in Salt Lake City invested in a new completely upgraded and redesigned news studio in 2017. KLAS-TV (CBS) in Las Vegas, NV spent $1.3 million in 2016 to support additional programming, build modern news sets, develop new on-air graphics, and purchase new equipment and weather technology for the station. A year later, in 2017, KLAS-TV expanded local programming with the launch of lifestyle show Las Vegas Now.

In the meantime, viewers should let TDS know that they would like TDS to carry the impacted stations by calling TDS directly at 866-571-6662. Also, viewers can switch video providers to DISH (855-494-0760) OR DIRECTV (888-411-6640) at any time.

About Nexstar

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar's community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.