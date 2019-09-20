Nexstar Media : and Tribune Media Closing Webcast

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) ('Nexstar') completed its previously announced acquisition of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) ('Tribune Media') in an accretive transaction, creating the nation's largest local broadcaster. Nexstar is hosting conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 20 to review the transaction and host a question and answer session.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/777-6978 (domestic and international callers). The Conference ID Number is 2037601. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call.

Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call (link below). For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event at www.nexstar.tv.

Click here for the webcast

Nexstar Tribune Closing Investor Presentation