Nexstar Media : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 26

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it will
report its 2018 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens
on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. The Company will host a conference call
and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.
To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/323-0522,
conference ID 7094464 (domestic and international callers). Participants
can also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and
Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website
at www.nexstar.tv.
A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event
at www.nexstar.tv.
Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected.
Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the
conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register,
download and install any necessary software.
About Nexstar
Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that
leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and
advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media
platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other
services to 174 full power television stations and related digital
multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S.
television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates
of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community
portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for
consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and
how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For
more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005977/en/