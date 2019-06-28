Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexstar Media Group Inc    NXST

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

(NXST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nexstar Media : to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it will report its 2019 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334/323-0501, conference ID 9653676 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event at www.nexstar.tv.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities.

Pro-forma for the completion of all announced transactions, Nexstar will own, operate, program or provide sales and other services to 197 television stations and their related low power and digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or nearly 63% of all U.S. television households. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
02:36pNEXSTAR MEDIA : to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference..
BU
06/27FCC opens probe into Sinclair disclosures on failed Tribune deal
RE
06/26NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/21NEXSTAR MEDIA : Receives Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Jo..
PU
06/20NEXSTAR MEDIA : Prices $3,065 Million Term Loan B and $675 Million Term Loan A F..
BU
06/20NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Ev..
AQ
06/20NEXSTAR MEDIA : Broadcasting Names Ron Romines Senior Vice President and Regiona..
PU
06/19NEXSTAR MEDIA : Announces Pricing of $1,120 Million Offering of Senior Notes
BU
06/18NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/18NEXSTAR MEDIA : Announces $1,120 Million Offering of Senior Notes
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 664 M
EBIT 2019 615 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 3 462 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 15,74
P/E ratio 2020 8,84
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 4 616 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Stolpe Vice President-Engineering
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC25.66%4 617
DISCOVERY INC20.17%20 386
HUYA INC - ADR61.05%5 436
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.90%4 780
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-0.82%3 750
TEGNA INC36.61%3 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About