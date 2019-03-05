Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nexstar Media Group Inc    NXST

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

(NXST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. judge drops hearing into Sinclair after failed Tribune merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:08pm EST
The tower of Tribune Broadcasting Los Angeles affiliate KTLA 5 is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. administrative law judge has dropped a hearing into Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc's $3.9 billion (2.96 billion pounds) bid to purchase Tribune Media Co because the deal had failed and further proceedings would be an "academic exercise."

But Administrative Judge Jane Halprin said in an order released on Tuesday allegations that Sinclair, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, may have misled regulators "are extremely serious charges that reasonably warrant a thorough examination."

Tribune terminated the sale of 42 TV stations in 33 markets to Sinclair, which has 192 stations, in August. A month earlier the Federal Communications Commission referred the deal for a hearing, questioning Sinclair's candour over the planned sale of some stations and suggesting Sinclair would effectively retain control over them.

The collapse of the deal, which was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially ended Sinclair's hopes of building a national conservative-leaning TV powerhouse that might have rivalled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News.

Halprin said the terminated deal meant "a hearing at this time in the context of this proceeding is an academic exercise." But she added "that is not to say that Sinclair’s alleged misconduct is nullified or excused by the cancellation of its proposed deal with Tribune."

She said the issue could be raised again in a future FCC proceeding, such as a Sinclair licence assignment, transfer, or renewal.

Sinclair welcomed the decision to dismiss the hearing order. "We continue to maintain that we were completely candid, transparent and honest with the FCC during its review of our proposed acquisition of Tribune Media," it said on Tuesday.

After the deal collapsed, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau said it did not oppose dismissal of the hearing proceeding.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that "in light of our earlier unanimous finding that there were issues of lack of candour and misrepresentation with this licensee the FCC should not turn a blind eye -- we should open an investigation."

Nexstar Media Group Inc said in December it will buy Tribune in a $6.4 billion deal that would make it the largest regional U.S. TV station operator. The deal is under review by the Justice Department and the FCC.

Democrats accused Sinclair of slanting news coverage in favour of Republicans. Trump last year criticized the Republican-led FCC for not approving the Tribune deal, saying on Twitter it "would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 2.23% 102.92 Delayed Quote.28.09%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 3.08% 37.83 Delayed Quote.39.45%
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO -0.12% 46.325 Delayed Quote.2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
03:08pU.S. judge drops hearing into Sinclair after failed Tribune merger
RE
02/27NEXSTAR MEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/26NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/26NEXSTAR MEDIA : Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Rises 22.1% to a Record $798.0 Millio..
BU
02/15Apollo to buy Cox TV stations in broadcast push
RE
02/07NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
01/25NEXSTAR MEDIA : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 20 Percent
BU
01/22NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/22NEXSTAR MEDIA : LKQD Technologies' Platform Achieves TAG's Highest Independent C..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 696 M
EBIT 2019 606 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 3 460 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 15,83
P/E ratio 2020 9,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 4 645 M
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Stolpe Vice President-Engineering
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC28.09%4 645
DISCOVERY INC16.33%14 684
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES2.08%6 602
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC10.22%4 137
AMC NETWORKS INC13.67%3 732
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.1.34%3 430
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.