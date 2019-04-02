02-04-19 Nexstim Plc: Nexstim Plc has prepared a supplement to the prospectus

02.04.2019 15:00:00 CET

Company announcement, Helsinki, 2 April 2019, at 4.00 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Nexstim Plc has prepared a supplement to the prospectus

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ('Nexstim' or 'Company'), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depression Disorder (MDD), announces that the Company has prepared a supplement to the prospectus dated 26 March 2019. The supplement is based on the company announcement published on 29 March 2019 regarding the medical device license obtained from Health Canada which license enables Nexstim to sell and market NBS systems in Canada for pre-surgical mapping.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today on 2 April 2019 approved the supplement which is attached in full to this announcement.

Cancellation right

An investor who have subscribed for Offer Shares before the publication of this supplement to the Prospectus may choose to cancel his/her subscription within a cancellation period of two (2) Finnish banking days from the publication of this supplement to the Prospectus, i.e., no later than on 4 April 2019 at 18:00 Finnish time (17:00 Swedish time).

Cancellations must be filed with the office with which the subscription was placed. However, subscriptions placed on the website of Aqurat Fondkommission AB cannot be cancelled on the website but should be cancelled by contacting Aqurat Fondkommission AB at info@aqurat.se or by telephone +46 8-684 05 800.

In accordance with chapter 4 section 14 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, the right to cancel is furthermore subject to the supplemented issue being disclosed/ published prior to the respective security is delivered to the investors. In the event interim shares of Nexstim have already been delivered to the investor based on exercise of the subscription right, the primary subscription of such shares may not be cancelled. In such event, it is possible to cancel secondary subscription.

In the event an investor has cancelled his/her subscription, any subscription price already paid by such investor will be returned to the bank account of the investor given by the investor in connection with the subscription. The funds will be repaid within three (3) local banking days of the cancellation of the subscription. No interest will be paid on the amount to be returned.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, CEO Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting: Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)207 2822949

david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD. Nexstim's NBT® system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT® system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden. For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Nexstim plc_Company Announcement_2.4.2019

Supplement to Prospectus_2.4.2019

