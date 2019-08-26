Log in
NEXSTIM OYJ

(NXTMH)
Achieve TMS, the second largest TMS group in the US, starts using Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS technology

08/26/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Press release, Helsinki, 26 August 2019 at 9.30 am (EET)

Achieve TMS, the second largest TMS group in the US, starts using Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS technology

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") – the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) – announces that it has placed an NBT® system with Achieve TMS in La Jolla, CA.

Achieve TMS is nationally recognized as one of the most experienced TMS therapy providers in the US and is focused on the successful treatment of several mental health disorders. It is the second largest TMS group in the US with 24 different clinics across the country. Achieve TMS will use Nexstim’s SmartFocus® TMS for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Dr. Shashita Inamdar from Achieve TMS said: “We are pleased to start offering the Nexstim NBT® system with SmartFocus® technology to our patients in southern California, as it is the first fully integrated, FDA cleared TMS system with both MRI and EMG. At Achieve, we have always prided ourselves on providing our patients access to state-of-the-art technology that makes a difference in treating their mental health issues.”

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “Placing our NBT® system with Achieve TMS, a renowned and large TMS group in the US, is an important step for Nexstim in the southern California market. We are looking forward to adding their contribution to our growing registry of patient data which represents a new, truly personalized TMS therapy for depression.”


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim                                              

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Jamieson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Kenneth A. Charhut Director
