NEXSTIM OYJ

(NXTMH)
Change in Nexstim Plc's Management Team – Joonas Juokslahti appointed as interim CFO

02/11/2020 | 02:05am EST

Company announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 11 February 2020 at 9:05 AM (EET)

Change in Nexstim Plc's Management Team – Joonas Juokslahti appointed as interim CFO

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that Board of Directors has appointed Joonas Juokslahti (born 1986) as interim CFO with immediate effect.

Joonas Juokslahti joined Nexstim in May 2014 as Business Controller and has been a key part of the Nexstim finance team especially in his latest position as Finance Manager.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “I’m happy to announce this interim CFO position for Joonas who has developed extremely fast in his earlier financial management roles and especially merited in complex financial problem solving. I’m sure he will be a key player in Nexstim’s management team as we continue to execute our therapy driven strategy forward.”

Nexstim Plc

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
