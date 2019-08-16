NEXSTIM PLC HALF-YEARLY REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2019 (UNAUDITED)

Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 August 2019 at 9:00 am

Highlights, January – June 2019

Focused on executing our depression-led therapy strategy. Good progress with a total of eight new NBT ® systems installed in clinics in the US and Europe, across multiple sites, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)



systems installed in clinics in the US and Europe, across multiple sites, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Therapy business net sales grew strongly (170%) in H1 amounting to EUR 0.6 million (2018 H1: EUR 0.2 million)



In April 2019, Nexstim arranged a share offering, which was supported by new major anchor investors, that raised EUR 3.5 million of new capital



H1 net sales total amounted to EUR 1.2 million (2018 H1: EUR 1.1 million)



Business Overview

Nexstim is a personalised neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated non-invasive brain stimulation systems for both therapeutic (NBT® system) and diagnostic (NBS system) applications.



The Company developed its NBT® device based on its NBS technology platform; commercialisation of the NBT® system for MDD is currently Nexstim’s key strategic focus.



NBT®



Nexstim’s Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT ® ) system is based on its unique navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) technology which allows for personalised, accurate, reproducible and non-invasive brain stimulation



) system is based on its unique navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) technology which allows for personalised, accurate, reproducible and non-invasive brain stimulation In May 2018, Nexstim launched its NBT ® system in the US for the treatment of MDD following FDA clearance in November 2017



system in the US for the treatment of MDD following FDA clearance in November 2017 MDD affects more than 300 million people worldwide with 20-40% of patients not responding to current treatment options. As a result, MDD is the focus for Nexstim’s sales and marketing activities for its NBT ® system



system The NBT ® system is CE marked for the treatment of depression and chronic pain



system is CE marked for the treatment of depression and chronic pain A total of 18 NBT® systems installed globally for the treatment of depression

NBS

Nexstim’s Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system is the only CE-marked and FDA-cleared non-invasive solution for pre-surgical mapping of the motor cortex in brain cancer. Clinical data has been generated demonstrating the value of Nexstim’s unique navigation system for pre-surgical mapping with regard to patient outcomes



The NBS system allows surgeons to be better prepared and more aggressive with tumor resection, due to their confidence in the location of the motor and speech cortex as a result of pre-surgical mapping. The non-invasive device has demonstrated a 46% increase in progression free survival in low grade gliomas versus the current gold standard



The NBS system has been sold to approximately 160 research universities and leading hospitals across the world

CEO Martin Jamieson’s review

I am happy to report the important progress that Nexstim has made in the first half of 2019 executing its strategy, which is focused on driving the sales of its NBT® system for the treatment of MDD.

During the period, we have delivered and installed a total of eight new NBT® systems - four in the US and four in Europe (Germany, Austria, Sweden and Finland) - for the treatment of MDD. As a result, there are now a total of eighteen NBT® Systems installed for the treatment of depression, globally.

We are confident that by continuing to highlight the NBT® system's unique navigational capabilities, we will be able to gain further market share, by clearly differentiating it from the non-navigational TMS devices currently on the market. We now have a promising NBT® system sales pipeline in both the US and EU and will focus our efforts into converting these into orders during the second half of 2019.

The therapy business net sales for H1 2019 grew strongly by 170 percent to EUR 0.6 million, compared to EUR 0.2 million in H1 2018. Sales of the NBS system were lower during the first half of 2019 due to some system sales being postponed into H2 2019. This led to the Company’s net sales total increasing 13 percent from EUR 1.2 million in H1 2019, compared to EUR 1.1 million in H1 2018. In addition to the progress with our NBT® system, we are continuing to see an improvement in our sales mix with a growing contribution from high margin after sales, including revenue from services, support, spare parts and consumable head trackers.

H1 2019 has been a time of investment to support our growth, particularly in our US commercial team as well as in Europe. As a result of this investment, operating cash burn amounted to EUR -3.7 million in H1 2019 compared to EUR -3.1 million in H1 2018.

In order to finance our growth strategy, we raised a total of EUR 3.5 million of new capital in a share offering which closed in April 2019.

I wish to thank our investors for supporting our share offer and I am delighted that we were able to attract new major anchor investors. This support reflects their confidence and strong commitment to Nexstim's success.

With these new funds and potential further investments based on the offer warrants and cost saving efforts, Nexstim is now focused on continuing to drive the sales of its NBT® systems globally. This clear therapy focused strategy means that we continue seeking a partner for our pre-surgical mapping business.

During H2 2019, we will focus on growing the active installed base of NBT® Systems used for treatment of MDD with the emphasis on the large US market. It is our priority to raise market awareness of our NBT® System. We are looking to achieve this by increasing the number of MDD patients treated with our NBT® System which will allow us to collect more clinical data showing the benefits that our unique system is able to deliver to the large number of patients with depression. This data will be used to support our marketing efforts which we are confident will increase the adoption of our NBT® system across the US.

We also plan to leverage our strong Key Opinion Leader network in the US and to utilize the patient registry data we are generating to publish a series of White Papers highlighting the advantages that our NBT® System delivers when used to treat MDD. We believe that these efforts will allow us to generate higher therapy sales as we leverage our continuing investments in commercial sales, marketing, and clinical resources.

As of 30 June 2019, Nexstim had a cash position of EUR 6.4 million, which includes the Kreos loan.

We are continuing to evaluate a number of different funding options and strategic alternatives for our businesses. A key potential source of funding during October-November 2019 is via the exercise of a large number of the warrants that were issued as part of the April 2019 share offering.

Key performance indicators



EUR in thousands 1-6/2019

6 months 1-6/2018

6 months 1-12/2018

12 months Net sales 1,217.4 1,079.3 2,672.1 Personnel expenses -2,079.1 -1,523.8 -3,937.5 Depreciation and amortization -205.3 -154.4 -424.0 Other operating expenses -1,968.2 -1,801.3 -3,985.9 Profit/ -Loss for the period -3,664.9 -2,440.6 -6,154.3 Earnings per share (EUR)* -0.29 -0.78 -1,93 Cash flows from operating activities -3,679.0 -3,123.0 -6,192.5 Cash in hand and at banks 6,378.6 10,305.6 7,175.2 Total equity -495.2 3,680.8 -294.3 Equity ratio (%) -3.94 31.23 -0.98 Number of shares in the end of the period (pcs)* 35,400,873 3,251,050 3,253,751 Average number of shares during the period (pcs)* 12,835,277 3,122,041 3,187,487 Diluted number of shares in the end of the period (pcs)* 52,450,118 4,700,817 4,703,495 Diluted average number of shares during the period (pcs)* 17,817,551 4,451,572 4,577,627

*The number of shares has been adjusted to take account the effect of the reverse share split on 26 November 2018, where the number of shares was decreased 30-fold.

Future Outlook

Based on its business forecast, the Company expects therapy business revenue to grow during year 2019 and a loss for the period is expected for the financial year 2019.

Helsinki 16 August 2019

Nexstim Plc

Board of Directors

