Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nexstim Oyj    NXTMH   FI4000102678

NEXSTIM OYJ

(NXTMH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstim Plc: Amendment of the terms of stock options programs and warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 10 June 2020 at 8:30 pm (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Amendment of the terms of stock options programs and warrants

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “the Company”) has completed a rights issue which ended on 25 May 2020 in Sweden and on 27 May 2020 in Finland, and the Board of Directors has today on 10 June 2020 resolved to amend the share subscription prices of the Company’s stock option programs 2016B-C, 2017 and 2018A as well as the exercise prices of the outstanding warrant agreements i.e. special rights to shares.

According to the terms and conditions of the stock option programs and the warrant agreements, the share subscription prices shall be amended, so that the share subscription price of such stock option programs or warrants is comparable to the price prior to the subscription rights issue. Therefore, new share subscription prices in question shall be:

Stock option program / WarrantShare subscription price prior to the amendmentNew share subscription price
Stock option program 2016B0.92 eur0.23 eur
Stock option program 2016C1.16 eur0.30 eur
Stock option program 20170.92 eur0.23 eur
Stock option program 2018A0.26 eur0.07 eur
Stock option program 2018B0.05 eur0.01 eur
Bracknor CBF14.94 eur1.26 eur
Bracknor CBF22.90 eur0.74 eur
Bracknor CBF31.95 eur0.50 eur
Bracknor CBF41.76 eur0.45 eur
Bracknor CBF51.68 eur0.43 eur
Bracknor CBF61.60 eur0.41 eur
Kreos1.60 eur0.41 eur

The amended terms of the option rights and warrants are available on the Company's website www.nexstim.com/investors/share-information/.

NEXSTIM PLC

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)                                                                                                                                        
Jussi Majamaa
+358 40 842 4479


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating in international markets. Our mission is to enable the individual and efficient diagnosis and treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders. 

Nexstim has developed a pioneering non-invasive brain stimulation technology entitled SmartFocus®. SmartFocus® is based on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a 3D navigation system. The unique technology allows the required area of brain to be stimulated accurately and individually.

The SmartFocus® TMS technology is used in NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) equipment developed by Nexstim. Marketing and distribution of the equipment for the treatment of serious depression in the USA has been authorised by FDA. NBT® equipment has been CE approved in Europe for the treatment of serious depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Furthermore, Nexstim is marketing the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) equipment, developed by it and based on   SmartFocus® TMS technology. Nexstim’s NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigating TMS equipment for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXSTIM OYJ
01:30pNEXSTIM PLC : Amendment of the terms of stock options programs and warrants
GL
01:00pNEXSTIM PLC : Final results of the successful rights issue
GL
06/05Rockford Psychiatric Medical Services provides positive feedback on the use o..
GL
06/01NEXSTIM PLC : Preliminary results of the successful rights issue
GL
05/25NEXSTIM OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
04/30NEXSTIM PLC : The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc decided on a subscription ri..
GL
04/30NEXSTIM PLC : Decisions of the Board of Directors regarding issuance of shares u..
GL
04/30NEXSTIM PLC : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
GL
04/24NEXSTIM PLC : R&D loans granted by Business Finland will not be collected in ful..
AQ
04/17Nexstim Reports Promising Clinical Outcomes of First 55 Patients Completing S..
GL
More news
Chart NEXSTIM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nexstim Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Executive Officer
Leena Katriina Niemistö Chairman
Joonas Juokslahti Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTIM OYJ0.00%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.01%137 305
DANAHER CORPORATION11.75%119 805
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.26%68 165
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-15.39%54 517
ILLUMINA, INC.8.16%52 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group