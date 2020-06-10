Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 10 June 2020 at 8:30 pm (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Amendment of the terms of stock options programs and warrants

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “the Company”) has completed a rights issue which ended on 25 May 2020 in Sweden and on 27 May 2020 in Finland, and the Board of Directors has today on 10 June 2020 resolved to amend the share subscription prices of the Company’s stock option programs 2016B-C, 2017 and 2018A as well as the exercise prices of the outstanding warrant agreements i.e. special rights to shares.

According to the terms and conditions of the stock option programs and the warrant agreements, the share subscription prices shall be amended, so that the share subscription price of such stock option programs or warrants is comparable to the price prior to the subscription rights issue. Therefore, new share subscription prices in question shall be:

Stock option program / Warrant Share subscription price prior to the amendment New share subscription price Stock option program 2016B 0.92 eur 0.23 eur Stock option program 2016C 1.16 eur 0.30 eur Stock option program 2017 0.92 eur 0.23 eur Stock option program 2018A 0.26 eur 0.07 eur Stock option program 2018B 0.05 eur 0.01 eur Bracknor CBF1 4.94 eur 1.26 eur Bracknor CBF2 2.90 eur 0.74 eur Bracknor CBF3 1.95 eur 0.50 eur Bracknor CBF4 1.76 eur 0.45 eur Bracknor CBF5 1.68 eur 0.43 eur Bracknor CBF6 1.60 eur 0.41 eur Kreos 1.60 eur 0.41 eur

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating in international markets. Our mission is to enable the individual and efficient diagnosis and treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a pioneering non-invasive brain stimulation technology entitled SmartFocus®. SmartFocus® is based on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a 3D navigation system. The unique technology allows the required area of brain to be stimulated accurately and individually.

The SmartFocus® TMS technology is used in NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) equipment developed by Nexstim. Marketing and distribution of the equipment for the treatment of serious depression in the USA has been authorised by FDA. NBT® equipment has been CE approved in Europe for the treatment of serious depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Furthermore, Nexstim is marketing the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) equipment, developed by it and based on SmartFocus® TMS technology. Nexstim’s NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigating TMS equipment for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities.

