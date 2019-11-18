Company announcement, Helsinki, 18 November at 9 am (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Shares subscribed for in the directed share issue have been registered

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announced on 15 November 2019 that an aggregate of 15,687,350 new shares of Nexstim were subscribed for in the directed share issue. Such new shares have today been registered with the Trade Register.

Pursuant to the registration of the shares issued in the directed share issue with the Trade Register, the number of shares in the Company is 61,599,912.

The trading of the new shares registered will begin approximately on 19 November 2019 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and approximately on 20 November 2019 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, CEO





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment