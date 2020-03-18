Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nexstim Oyj    NXTMH   FI4000102678

NEXSTIM OYJ

(NXTMH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 01/08
0.27 EUR   -6.90%
03:00aNexstim Plc to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakings act
GL
03/10NEXSTIM PLC : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/06Nexstim Plc Publishes 2019 Annual Report
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstim Plc to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakings act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Company announcement, insider information, Helsinki, 18 March 2020, at 9.00 (EET)

Nexstim Plc to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakings act

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will initiate co-operation negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland.

The effects of the global coronavirus situation are expected to have a negative impact on the Company’s business environment in the short term. Company additionally sees that adjustment measures are essential to safeguard the company's productional and economical operating conditions. Nexstim Group aims to reach up to EUR 3 million annual savings from its global operations. The execution of the cost saving plan will begin immediately.

According to preliminary estimation by the Company, the co-operation negotiations in Finland may result in a reduction of the number of employees as well as indefinite lay-offs. The maximum number of employees subject to termination of the employment is estimated to be five. The lay-off plans concern all personnel and all personnel groups. The co-operation negotiations concern all personnel groups. It is estimated that the co-operation negotiations will be concluded by the beginning of April.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, toimitusjohtaja
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEXSTIM OYJ
03:00aNexstim Plc to initiate negotiations under the co-operation within undertakin..
GL
03/10NEXSTIM PLC : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/06Nexstim Plc Publishes 2019 Annual Report
GL
02/28Nexstim plc financial statements release 2019
GL
02/24Notice of Nexstim Plc 2019 Full Year Results
GL
02/18Two Nexstim TMS systems with SmartFocus® technology installed in Italy
GL
02/11Change in Nexstim Plc's Management Team – Joonas Juokslahti appointed a..
GL
02/11Nexstim Plc's CEO changes - Mikko Karvinen appointed as interim CEO
GL
02/04Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS installed at Mind Matters Psychiatry..
GL
01/16Nexstim Plc‘s Technology Licencing Discussions Ended with a Leading Cal..
GL
More news
Chart NEXSTIM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nexstim Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Executive Officer
Leena Katriina Niemistö Chairman
Joonas Juokslahti Chief Financial Officer
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTIM OYJ0.00%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.79%111 413
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.14%88 868
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-28.03%47 201
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.77%41 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-36.33%38 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group