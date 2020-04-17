Log in
Nexstim Reports Promising Clinical Outcomes of First 55 Patients Completing SmartFocus® rTMS Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

04/17/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Press Release, Helsinki, 17 April 2020 at 11.15 am (EEST)

Nexstim Reports Promising Clinical Outcomes of First 55 Patients Completing SmartFocus® rTMS Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") reports the clinical outcomes of the first 55 patients who have completed SmartFocus® rTMS therapy for treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) at clinical sites in the United States.

40% of the patients completing the treatment achieved clinical remission and 71% obtained a clinical response at the end of treatment.

These outcomes are higher than what is usually reported for MDD: In a well-conducted multisite study, the patient-reported remission rates were 26.5-28.7 % and response rates were 41.5-56.4 %1).

The clinical outcomes of SmartFocus® rTMS treated patients are being collected in a registry — the information is provided by participating clinical sites using Nexstim’s SmartFocus® technology. The results are based on the patient reported outcome measures on Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) and Patient Health Questionnaire -9 (PHQ-9), which are two frequently used instruments to measure depression severity.

According to the registry data, the patients also reported that the experience of receiving the treatment was generally very positive as reflected by a mean score of 8.7 on a scale of 0 to 10.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim Plc said: “We are happy to report these promising clinical outcomes based on the data registry. Although more data from a larger patient series is still needed, these results already show that the SmartFocus® electric field navigated rTMS therapy brings new kind of potential when it comes to treating patients with MDD. As we want our technology to serve the patients’ needs the best way possible, it is also very important for us that their experiences on receiving the treatment have been generally very positive”

The more detailed report Clinical outcomes of first 55 patients completing SmartFocus® electric field navigated rTMS therapy for treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) can be found on Nexstim’s website.

1) Carpenter L. et al. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for major depression: a multisite, naturalistic, observational study of acute treatment outcomes in clinical practice. Depress Anxiety. 2012 Jul;29(7):587-96. Epub 2012 Jun 11.


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
