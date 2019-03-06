NexPlayer : Releases New Audio Experience for OTT Solutions

NexPlayer announced today that they released a new HLS and DASH player
SDK that enables Dolby Audio™ services on any Android or iOS device. The
solution is combined with Widevine DRM, making it suitable for any
premium video content.
Video service providers are now able to deploy video services with the
best audio quality without the limitation of having Dolby technology
only on certain devices. The integration with Dolby will enable every
single Android and iOS device to take advantage of this technology.
NexPlayer with Dolby features the same streaming and playback
capabilities as the popular NexPlayer SDK, including intelligent ABR,
HLS, DASH, closed captioning, multiple audio tracks, time shifting, low
latency and the possibility to add 360 video navigation support.
Carlos Lucas, GM of NexPlayer said: “Premium audio is becoming a key
success factor for OTT video services, since end users are demanding the
highest quality in every aspect. Dolby is definitely the right partner
to achieve this, bringing the video experience to the next level.”
NexPlayer will have a booth at NAB Show 2019 (Apr. 08-11, Las Vegas
Convention Center, US). If you want to know more about this joint
product with Dolby, you can schedule a meeting here:
https://www.nexplayersdk.com/schedule-a-meeting/
About NexPlayer
NexPlayer is the market-leader media player
SDK for premium video apps. NexPlayer is a fully customizable player for
Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, and mobile/desktop browsers. NexPlayer is
integrated into the OTT platforms of tier 1 video service providers
including HBO, Sky, Turner, BT, and AT&T. Advanced features supported by
NexPlayer SDK include low latency, interactivity, 360 video,
customizable ABR, time-shifting, and offline playback. NexPlayer is also
the only media player supporting Widevine DRM on all Android and iOS
devices, with both HLS & DASH. NexPlayer’s code is 100% developed and
controlled in-house, differentiating it from alternative solutions based
on risky open-source technology. The NexPlayer team is well known for
its excellent customer support, providing timely solutions on a
case-by-case basis and reacting quickly to any end-user comments.
