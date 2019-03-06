Log in
NexPlayer : Releases New Audio Experience for OTT Solutions

03/06/2019 | 09:54am EST

NexPlayer announced today that they released a new HLS and DASH player SDK that enables Dolby Audio™ services on any Android or iOS device. The solution is combined with Widevine DRM, making it suitable for any premium video content.

Video service providers are now able to deploy video services with the best audio quality without the limitation of having Dolby technology only on certain devices. The integration with Dolby will enable every single Android and iOS device to take advantage of this technology.

NexPlayer with Dolby features the same streaming and playback capabilities as the popular NexPlayer SDK, including intelligent ABR, HLS, DASH, closed captioning, multiple audio tracks, time shifting, low latency and the possibility to add 360 video navigation support.

Carlos Lucas, GM of NexPlayer said: “Premium audio is becoming a key success factor for OTT video services, since end users are demanding the highest quality in every aspect. Dolby is definitely the right partner to achieve this, bringing the video experience to the next level.”

NexPlayer will have a booth at NAB Show 2019 (Apr. 08-11, Las Vegas Convention Center, US). If you want to know more about this joint product with Dolby, you can schedule a meeting here:
https://www.nexplayersdk.com/schedule-a-meeting/

About NexPlayer
NexPlayer is the market-leader media player SDK for premium video apps. NexPlayer is a fully customizable player for Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, and mobile/desktop browsers. NexPlayer is integrated into the OTT platforms of tier 1 video service providers including HBO, Sky, Turner, BT, and AT&T. Advanced features supported by NexPlayer SDK include low latency, interactivity, 360 video, customizable ABR, time-shifting, and offline playback. NexPlayer is also the only media player supporting Widevine DRM on all Android and iOS devices, with both HLS & DASH. NexPlayer’s code is 100% developed and controlled in-house, differentiating it from alternative solutions based on risky open-source technology. The NexPlayer team is well known for its excellent customer support, providing timely solutions on a case-by-case basis and reacting quickly to any end-user comments.


© Business Wire 2019
